Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
KBTX.com
Holiday shopping stays busy, despite inflation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Inflation is weighing heavy on the wallets of holiday shoppers this year. Experts say consumers will pay nearly seven percent more on holiday gifts this year, compared to what they did in 2020. Chrissy Sayers and her family have owned Bird’s Nest Gifts and Antiques for nearly...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District is putting its Essential 8 character traits into action through a partnership with the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. For months Bryan ISD students, teachers, staff, and community members have raised awareness and money for the Bryan ISD build initiative which will...
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
KBTX.com
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card: December 15, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
KBTX.com
Blinn enrolls 17,554 students for fall 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been provided by Blinn College:. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees received an enrollment report during its regular meeting Tuesday showing that Blinn enrolled 17,554 students for the fall 2022 semester, a 2.79% increase over the previous year. The College...
KBTX.com
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities
107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
KBTX.com
Lobo Store allows students to shop for loved ones
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Some Bryan students are getting the chance to do a little Christmas shopping for their loved ones while they’re at school. The Lobo Store is open at Jane Long Intermediate school to the students and this little shop area is run by the school student ambassadors.
KBTX.com
Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.
KBTX.com
Family recognized for donation toward BISD Build
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Clearfield Family donated $40,000 to Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity, as a matching donation toward BISD Build. Norman, Abraham and Teresa Clearfield were honored during Monday night’s BISD Board meeting. The Clearfield’s agreed to match up to $40,000 raised by BISD students towards a project for BISD Build. These funds are in memory of Ruth Clearfield, who passed away in 2015.
KBTX.com
A Reason To Dream to host Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer this weekend
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is gearing up for a weekend of spreading holiday cheer!. For the second year in a row, A Reason To Dream will carol their way to two nursing homes and several businesses throughout the Brazos Valley. The nonprofit’s main purpose is to promote...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Staying cyber secure over the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we get closer to Christmas, many Americans are booking airline tickets to visit loved ones over the holiday season. When you start to book your winter getaway, it’s important to be aware of cyber grinches that might be looking to steal away your holiday.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
KBTX.com
Simple ways to winterize your home for cooler weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures drop for the winter season, it’s important to make sure your home is prepared. Real estate expert Jen Zweaicker says there are some easy ways to ensure the safety of your home. The most serious issue to take care of is carbon monoxide,...
Comments / 0