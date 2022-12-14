COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.

