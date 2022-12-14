Read full article on original website
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
John Cohen, who hired Mike Leach, recalls that Leach 'was somebody that Mississippi State needed'
The late Mike Leach was a proven winner at each of his stops and he did it with his own unique flair. John Cohen was the man who hired Leach at Mississippi State and he was effusive in his praise during an interview on Tuesday on the SEC Network. The...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Mississippi State Reportedly Names New Head Coach Following Mike Leach's Death
Mississippi State has promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach. The deal has yet to be finalized but is expected to be a four-year contract, Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday. The news comes two days after former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died at age 61. Arnett was ...
Khamauri Rogers, former Miami CB, announces SEC destination
Mississippi State has landed a key player from the transfer portal, bringing a former top Mississippi recruit home. Just 1 day after Khamauri Rogers entered the portal following his 2022 season spent at the University of Miami, the Madison, Mississippi, product announced on Twitter that he was heading to Starkville to play at Mississippi State.
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
Leesa Gray’s best friend: “I want to be there for her”
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends of Leesa Gray said they have waited a long time for justice. Lisa Darracott vividly remembers her first day of Kindergarten, when she met Leesa Gray. “I remember clinging to my mom, not wanting her to leave and she kind of...
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
Two men arrested on Fork Road
Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Fork Road late last month, the authorities said. The driver, Reuben Boatner, 65, 12702 Road 383, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. He was booked at about...
