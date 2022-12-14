ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. It was just the second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Kyrou scores in shootout as Blues beat Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night for their second straight victory. Kyrou also had a goal and two assists in regulation. Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Post Register

John Klingberg scores twice, Ducks beat Canadiens 5-2

MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night. Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
Post Register

Stars snap Caps' win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coach Peter DeBoer told his Dallas Stars that Washington Capitals players were going to jump off the bench to celebrate the next two goals Alex Ovechkin scored. His goalie took that to heart. Jake Oettinger made a season-high 45 saves to backstop the Stars to a...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tied his career high with 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz’s 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy