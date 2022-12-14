Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Crawford County names finalist in search for Superintendent
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crawford County Schools has named the sole finalist in their search for a new Superintendent. In a social media post, the school system says that Mr. Anthony Aikens has been named as the only finalist in their Superintendent search as of December 12th. Aikens previously...
41nbc.com
Forsyth hires new Police Chief
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Forsyth has a new Police Chief on the job. City Manager Janice Hall announced the news in early December at a council meeting, that Woodrow Blue had been offered the job and had accepted it. Blue’s first day as Police Chief will be Monday, December 19th. The city plans to host a meet and greet for him at City Hall on Monday as well.
41nbc.com
Firearm found in backpack at Northside High
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
41nbc.com
Cox Communication gives Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful $2500 grant
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Cox Communications partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to help cleanup the community. On Wednesday, Cox Communications presented the non-profit organization a $2500 grant. The group’s Executive Director says funding will help with beautification and litter cleanup. “We pride ourselves on working with the community and we need...
41nbc.com
Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, finishes in Top 5 at 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Wisconsin is Miss America 2023. 20-year-old Grace Stanke took the title at the annual competition Thursday night, held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, made the Top 5 and finished as 4th runner-up. Miss New York Taryn...
41nbc.com
Bibb County teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with former student
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon after the sheriff’s office received a report he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators looked into the complaint and had warrants issued...
41nbc.com
Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis wins social impact prelim at Miss America
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County native and 2022 Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis is competing this week for the Miss America title, and she already has one win under her belt. Kelsey won the social impact initiative scholarship for her advocacy of autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion. Kelsey...
41nbc.com
Georgia College hosts Baldwin County students for Education Day game
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County grade school students packed Centennial Center for the Education Day game as the Georgia College men’s basketball team took on the University of West Florida Argonauts. The arena was packed to the brim, with students using their high-pitched yells to throw off...
41nbc.com
The Mentors Project of Bibb County holds Christmas party for homeless community
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As many gather with their family for Christmas, the Mentors Project of Bibb County is giving back to those who don’t have a home to go to. The Mentors Project held their annual Christmas party at First Presbyterian Church in Macon on Tuesday for the homeless community.
41nbc.com
Non-profit hosts “Coffee for a Cause” to help individuals with developmental disorders
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Life Enrichment Center in Milledgeville is working with the community to serve coffee with a cause. The non-profit organization gives individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities an opportunity to engage with others in the community. These individuals like Socorro Walker, got the opportunity to live out her dream...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County
UPDATE (12/14 8:33 a.m.) – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville. A woman, identified as 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy, of Pennsylvania, was hospitalized after being shot. A deputy was also injured. According to a GBI news release, Baldwin County deputies responded to a burglary in progress...
41nbc.com
Commissioner hosts “Pass the Mic” to promote unity, address gun violence
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders and local hip hop artists came together Tuesday night, at City Hall in downtown Macon to address gun violence. Commissioner Al Tillman hosted an event called “Pass the Mic”. It highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young people, and promoting unity to prevent violence.
41nbc.com
Woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead this morning after being shot in Warner Robins. According to a press release from the WRPD, they received a call just after 12:40 this morning from a woman on Wallace Drive who claimed to have been shot. When officers arrived on the scene they detained a suspect. The victim was taken to Houston Medical Center where she died. The report states there was a second male victim and that the shooting didn’t take place on Wallace Drive but rather at another unnamed location.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins holds annual Convention and Visitors Bureau luncheon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins held its annual Convention and Visitors Bureau luncheon on Wednesday. The luncheon is in celebration of making Warner Robins as a desirable tourist destination. Marsha Buzzell, Director for the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, spoke on what makes the city a good...
41nbc.com
Historic Preservation Tax helping Macon bring in new businesses, restore old buildings
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Partnerships between Historic Macon and local developers continue to take advantage of the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives. It’s fueling new business growth and giving old buildings new life. The historic tax credit helps finance the renovation of historic buildings around Macon. Local contractors like Bryan Nichols...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
41nbc.com
Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”
41nbc.com
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores from Dec. 13
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With high school football season over, basketball season is in full swing. Scores for games played on Dec. 13 are below. Perry beat Westside 65-62. Rutland beat Central 72-66 in overtime. Veterans beat Northside 67-63. Southwest beat Jordan 77-53. Girls:. Perry beat Westside 56-48. Central...
41nbc.com
Armed Robbery at BP gas station leaves deputies searching for suspect
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at a BP Gas Station. The incident took place at 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road around 6:40 a.m.– its reported that the male...
