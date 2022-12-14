WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead this morning after being shot in Warner Robins. According to a press release from the WRPD, they received a call just after 12:40 this morning from a woman on Wallace Drive who claimed to have been shot. When officers arrived on the scene they detained a suspect. The victim was taken to Houston Medical Center where she died. The report states there was a second male victim and that the shooting didn’t take place on Wallace Drive but rather at another unnamed location.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO