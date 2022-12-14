ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man plans ‘nice Christmas’ for family after winning $100,000 off $1 ticket

By Dolan Reynolds
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSrqa_0jhjHnBO00

TYRON, N.C. (WGHP) — For Patrick Daniels of Tryon, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“They are going to have a nice Christmas that’s for sure,” Daniels said.

‘Life-changing’: Forsyth County man plans to take care of father, buy house with $1 million lottery win

Daniels, 61, said he made a prediction to his wife when he went to bed Wednesday night.

“I told her, ‘Tonight I’m going to win the lottery,’” he said. “And then…I wake up this morning, and I won. It’s incredible.”

Daniels said when he got up Thursday morning, he had a typical start to his day.

“I made the kids lunch for school. Made some coffee for me and my wife. Then I sat down and checked my tickets,” he said.

When he saw that he won, he said he was in disbelief.

“I was dumbfounded,” Daniels said. “I showed my wife so she could confirm it.”

Daniels matched all five white balls in Wednesday’s drawing to win the jackpot. He bought his Quick Pick ticket from Tryon Food Store on Lynn Road in Tryon.

North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station

He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,014.

Daniels said he will use his winnings to buy Christmas gifts for his family and put the rest in savings.

WNCT

