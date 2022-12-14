ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.
CITRONELLE, AL
atmorenews.com

Meth baby born, mother jailed

An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wxxv25.com

Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail

A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man, juvenile charged with trafficking drugs, gun charges after fleeing deputies Monday night

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs and gun charges after fleeing deputies, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Dante Jomon Walker, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl,) possession of marijuana under 20 grams and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Bay Minette Middle School students arrested after making fake active shooter claim to 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two students were arrested Wednesday after police say a 911 call was made claiming there was an active shooter situation at Bay Minette Middle School. According to Bay Minette police, Baldwin E-911 received the call around 8 a.m. Wednesday and transferred the call to Bay Minette Police dispatch, which notified the school resource officer and nearby patrol officers.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
MOBILE, AL

