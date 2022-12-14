Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge: Prosecutors have enough evidence for attempted murder charge to go to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled prosecutors had sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider attempted murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, the victim – who had broken up with defendant Larry Sylvester Curry...
Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man admits to Baldwin carjacking, chase that include two different crashes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking, admitting that he led Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on two different chases over the summer, forcibly taking a vehicle in the process. Court records indicate that deputies responded on July 12 to a 911 call about an...
Man sentenced to life in prison for woman’s murder in 2018: Mobile DA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Judge sentenced a man to life in prison without possibility of parole “for the intentional murder of Lelia Smith,” according to a Facebook post from the Mobile DA. Kenny Campbell was found guilty of murder in September 2022 in connection to a March 2018 shooting off Bear Fork […]
Man convicted of murder in connection to 2021 shooting in Daphne: Baldwin Co. DA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was convicted of murder in connection to a 2021 shooting in Daphne, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Stallworth was also charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree for possessing a stolen gun. In June 2021, Stallworth was arrested […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors in Prichard water board case: ‘Prison term needs to be on the table’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors have put defendants in a Prichard water board corruption case on notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors that would make prison more likely. Four people have been indicted on charges of misusing credit cards issued by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
WALA-TV FOX10
National nonprofit is posting bail for Mobile prisoners – and DA cries foul
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California-based nonprofit organization quietly has begun putting up bail money to help prisoners get out of Mobile County Metro Jail, a move that has drawn the ire of prosecutors. Based in Los Angeles, The Bail Project has $33 million and operates all over the country,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.
atmorenews.com
Meth baby born, mother jailed
An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual suspect in a robbery that happened on Dec. 6. ECSO said the robbery happened at a retail store located on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue. “The suspect initially entered the store wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and […]
Bay Minette man allegedly steals bottles of liquor from ABC Store, arrested: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly broke into an ABC liquor store on U.S. Highway 31 and stole liquor on Monday, according to a release from the BMPD. Jeremiaha Michael Spears, of Bay Minette, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary. Spears […]
wxxv25.com
Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail
A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
Pensacola man, juvenile charged with trafficking drugs, gun charges after fleeing deputies Monday night
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs and gun charges after fleeing deputies, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Dante Jomon Walker, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl,) possession of marijuana under 20 grams and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Bay Minette Middle School students arrested after making fake active shooter claim to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two students were arrested Wednesday after police say a 911 call was made claiming there was an active shooter situation at Bay Minette Middle School. According to Bay Minette police, Baldwin E-911 received the call around 8 a.m. Wednesday and transferred the call to Bay Minette Police dispatch, which notified the school resource officer and nearby patrol officers.
Two Alabama middle school students arrested for hoax active shooter call
Two Alabama middle school students were arrested Wednesday after police said they called in a hoax active shooter call to 911. Baldwin E-911 received a call at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday on which the called claimed there was an active shooter situation at Bay Minette Middle School. Police responded to...
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a […]
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
Comments / 2