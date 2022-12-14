ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ktalnews.com

At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WHNT News 19

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon. Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after …. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
cenlanow.com

Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport man

Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on Dec. 11. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport …. Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Attic fire forces couple from Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. - Multiple fire units responded to house fire in southeast Shreveport Thursday morning. It happened on River Road near Audubon Place shortly before 8 a.m. The flames in the attic were quickly extinguished, but crews were still monitoring for hot spots more than an hour after the fire broke out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

NWS surveys detail path of deadly EF-2 tornado in Keithville

The deadly tornado that tore through the rural Northwest Louisiana community of Keithville Tuesday packed estimated winds of 130 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Full story here » https://trib.al/JTLy9qW. NWS surveys detail path of deadly EF-2 tornado in …. The deadly tornado that tore through the rural...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
102.5 The Bone

Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town

NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said. “A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
LONGVIEW, TX

