ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
ktalnews.com
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
ktalnews.com
Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon. Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after …. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the...
cenlanow.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
ktalnews.com
PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport man
Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on Dec. 11. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport …. Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on...
KSLA
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A mother and her son have been found dead and one woman is hurt after the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.
inforney.com
2 reported missing, 1 hurt in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. In southwest Caddo Parish, two people are...
KTBS
Attic fire forces couple from Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. - Multiple fire units responded to house fire in southeast Shreveport Thursday morning. It happened on River Road near Audubon Place shortly before 8 a.m. The flames in the attic were quickly extinguished, but crews were still monitoring for hot spots more than an hour after the fire broke out.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana was robbed Wednesday evening, and five Shreveport women were arrested after a high-speed chase with police. According to police, the robbery was reported at 7:41 p.m. Central dispatch informed patrol officers that the stolen items had tracking devices on them.
ktalnews.com
NWS surveys detail path of deadly EF-2 tornado in Keithville
The deadly tornado that tore through the rural Northwest Louisiana community of Keithville Tuesday packed estimated winds of 130 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Full story here » https://trib.al/JTLy9qW. NWS surveys detail path of deadly EF-2 tornado in …. The deadly tornado that tore through the rural...
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
It took minutes, if not seconds, to destroy so much surrounding Linda Barry’s small neighborhood in northwest Louisiana.
KSLA
Woman’s car, Christmas gifts stolen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s much more than just a hunt for a car stolen overnight from the driveway of a Bossier City mother of three. It’s also a hunt for their Christmas. The family awoke to find their car missing ... along with Christmas presents...
Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town
NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said. “A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
ktalnews.com
Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
