Catherine Zeta-Jones discovers blondes have more fun on series 'National Treasure: Edge of History'

 2 days ago

The "National Treasure" movie franchise universe expands with a new Disney+ series, "National Treasure: Edge of History." Joining the cast for this new adventure: Catherine Zeta Jones. The Oscar winner gets villainous in the new series, playing a black-market antiquities dealer.

The action-adventure filled series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007... this time with his daughter as the would be historian. From the start, the storyline had Catherine hooked!

"When you do a series that's ten hours of streaming time, you've got to be pretty sure you want to invest that amount of time away from your home, your family and your dog. I've been blessed to go, oh that sounds like a lot of fun! I read the first three episodes and I kind of knew where it was going. And then you give it to God.. and you just go with it. So there were moments where I was about to do something that's terrified me, leaving everything a little ambiguous. Is she bad? Is she good? Not knowing which way I was going to go. Having the balls up in the air of going complete badass or becoming a nun."

The role allowed Zeta Jones to do something she'd never done before... go blonde!

"I had a lot of fun, I've been a brunette all my life," said Zeta-Jones. "It was fun."

"National Treasure: Edge of History" is playing now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

