Post Register
Stars snap Caps' win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coach Peter DeBoer told his Dallas Stars that Washington Capitals players were going to jump off the bench to celebrate the next two goals Alex Ovechkin scored. His goalie took that to heart. Jake Oettinger made a season-high 45 saves to backstop the Stars to a...
Post Register
Kyrou scores in shootout as Blues beat Oilers 4-3
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night for their second straight victory. Kyrou also had a goal and two assists in regulation. Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.
Post Register
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Smith got his fourth short-handed goal of the season in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were...
Post Register
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets' 20-12 loss...
Post Register
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. It was just the second...
Post Register
Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2
DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tied his career high with 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost...
Post Register
Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz’s 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the...
Post Register
Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
College Football Bowl Challenge Cup Standings 2022-2023
Keep track of each conference's record in the 2022-2023 college football bowl season
Post Register
Pistons' Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.
