South Carolina State

live5news.com

SC withholding tax tables adjusted for tax cuts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most South Carolinians will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023. The state’s Department of Revenue made the adjustments as a result of the tax cuts made by state lawmakers in the summer. The cuts dropped the state’s top income tax rate...
live5news.com

Officials: Woman airlifted after Johnsville shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville Tuesday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a woman was shot in the area of 955 Silkhope Ln. at approximately 9 p.m. First responders treated the woman and requested a medical helicopter....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was indicted on more financial crimes, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million in earned income between 2011 and 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Cooler temperatures to become the new normal!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A big shift in weather patterns me cool weather ahead that is likely to turn cold by Christmas. Sunny skies have returned to the Lowcountry today along with cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon will top out near 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly tonight and most of you will start out in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. A quick moving disturbance passing to our south this weekend will increase the clouds on Saturday and perhaps bring a shower or two to the area Saturday evening or Saturday night. Any rain should be light. The clouds will clear out by daybreak on Sunday with sunny skies and chilly temperatures expected. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Sunday. Sunshine will continue into Monday before a storm system develops near our coast bringing an increased chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Late next week we’ll be watching an Arctic front that will likely bring a very cold stretch of weather to our area before Christmas.

