SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new, $3.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant will soon call South Carolina home, with the Berkeley County project announced Wednesday marking the largest economic development deal in state history. It also caps a historic year for economic development overall for South Carolina, which has secured $10.1...
SC withholding tax tables adjusted for tax cuts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most South Carolinians will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023. The state’s Department of Revenue made the adjustments as a result of the tax cuts made by state lawmakers in the summer. The cuts dropped the state’s top income tax rate...
State agency wants to scrap, rebuild food assistance program system used by 300K SC households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 600,000 South Carolinians rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or the food stamp program, to put food on their tables. But the state agency that oversees this program wants to totally scrap the system that determines who qualifies...
Officials: Woman airlifted after Johnsville shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville Tuesday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a woman was shot in the area of 955 Silkhope Ln. at approximately 9 p.m. First responders treated the woman and requested a medical helicopter....
Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was indicted on more financial crimes, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million in earned income between 2011 and 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
Officials recover several venomous Portuguese man o’ wars on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island says several Portuguese Man o’ War have recently washed up on the beach. The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean. It lives on the ocean surface and has no means of propulsion.
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to...
Cooler temperatures to become the new normal!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A big shift in weather patterns me cool weather ahead that is likely to turn cold by Christmas. Sunny skies have returned to the Lowcountry today along with cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon will top out near 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly tonight and most of you will start out in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. A quick moving disturbance passing to our south this weekend will increase the clouds on Saturday and perhaps bring a shower or two to the area Saturday evening or Saturday night. Any rain should be light. The clouds will clear out by daybreak on Sunday with sunny skies and chilly temperatures expected. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Sunday. Sunshine will continue into Monday before a storm system develops near our coast bringing an increased chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Late next week we’ll be watching an Arctic front that will likely bring a very cold stretch of weather to our area before Christmas.
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina middle school teacher says more needs to be done after she was forced to disarm a 12-year-old student who allegedly shot a gun in her classroom. It’s a teacher’s worst fear: a student with a gun inside a classroom. For Lynn Guilliams, a...
