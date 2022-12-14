CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A big shift in weather patterns me cool weather ahead that is likely to turn cold by Christmas. Sunny skies have returned to the Lowcountry today along with cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon will top out near 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly tonight and most of you will start out in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. A quick moving disturbance passing to our south this weekend will increase the clouds on Saturday and perhaps bring a shower or two to the area Saturday evening or Saturday night. Any rain should be light. The clouds will clear out by daybreak on Sunday with sunny skies and chilly temperatures expected. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Sunday. Sunshine will continue into Monday before a storm system develops near our coast bringing an increased chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Late next week we’ll be watching an Arctic front that will likely bring a very cold stretch of weather to our area before Christmas.

8 HOURS AGO