Xavier surging into Big East opener vs. Georgetown

Fresh off their 79-59 drubbing of Southern on Tuesday, Xavier could be peaking at the right time ahead of its Big East opener against host Georgetown on Friday night in Washington, D.C. The Musketeers (8-3) have won four straight behind a balanced offense that features five players averaging double figures...
