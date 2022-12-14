Read full article on original website
Post Register
Kyrou scores in shootout as Blues beat Oilers 4-3
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night for their second straight victory. Kyrou also had a goal and two assists in regulation. Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.
Post Register
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Smith got his fourth short-handed goal of the season in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were...
Post Register
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. It was just the second...
Post Register
Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
Post Register
Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2
DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tied his career high with 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost...
Heat aim to stay hot in Mexico City vs. Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will square off on Saturday afternoon in Mexico City in the NBA’s first
Post Register
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets' 20-12 loss...
