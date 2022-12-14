Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Barlow Announces Wage Increases For City SEIU200 Employees
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced today an agreement between the City of Oswego and SEIU 200 to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees. Wages will be raised $3 an hour across the board for all members of the SEIU Union...
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot
FULTON — Fulton City School District could have a new logo and mascot come next June. A committee of 18 to 24 stakeholders, led by Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino, will be tasked with generating three recommendations to FCSD’s Board of Education by the beginning of April, Pulvino said Tuesday. The superintendent discussed the issue during the most recent Board of Education meeting.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton cuts tax rate, increases services
FULTON — City lawmakers have unanimously approved a $19.5 million budget that will decrease the tax rate by nearly 6% while adding services. The 2023 budget that the Fulton Common Council approved Tuesday night represents a $1.5 million increase over last year’s to $19,503,537. Taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease of 5.67% versus last year, which works out to a decrease of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value.
localsyr.com
Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying down
OSWEGO — Oswego’s Department of Code Enforcement will not waive a $401 charge to a property owner for the removal of a couch, a bizarre incident the city’s attorney saw as a potential precedent for litigation against the city. The Oswego Common Council unanimously voted against waiving...
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire
As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shop with a Hero: Program builds positive relations between police, youths
FULTON — The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday — Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with children in the community and shop for that child’s family.
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Influenza cases on the rise in Oswego County and nationally
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department observed National Influenza Vaccination Week Dec. 5-9 by reminding people that it’s not too late for everyone aged 6 months and older to get their annual flu shot. “Last week 444 new cases of influenza were reported for Oswego County,...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego officer honored for heroic work
OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Pandemic blamed for rising coroner costs
OSWEGO — The announcement this week by the Oswego County Health Department that it is discontinuing weekly COVID-19 reporting is another reminder that the pandemic, which claimed more than 1 million lives in the U.S., is largely in the rearview mirror. But the lingering effects of the pandemic on...
Government Technology
New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data
(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
WKTV
Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost
CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22
On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
Comments / 0