Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego officer honored for heroic work
OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Show features work of local artists in restaurant industry
OSWEGO — When restaurant goers order a drink or savor a meal, they probably don’t give much thought to the talents of the people making the food and drinks or serving them. That’s part of the reason Patrick Mitchell decided to sponsor an art show featuring local artists...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Que Sera, Sera: Oswego’s best Santa
Editor’s Note: This column initially appeared a few years ago, and is being run again because of its local significance during the holiday season. Every year at this time, many of us engage in a search for the true meaning of the holidays. That true spirit is often elusive to find, but if any one ever found it and expressed it, time and again, especially at Christmas time, that person was Bob McManus, the best Santa Claus Oswego ever had.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot
FULTON — Fulton City School District could have a new logo and mascot come next June. A committee of 18 to 24 stakeholders, led by Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino, will be tasked with generating three recommendations to FCSD’s Board of Education by the beginning of April, Pulvino said Tuesday. The superintendent discussed the issue during the most recent Board of Education meeting.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire
As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Unionized city employees get $3/hour raise
OSWEGO — About 110 city employees will receive raises of $3 an hour next year, according to an agreement announced Tuesday. Workers in the Department of Public Works, equipment operators, and clerical staff at departments throughout city of Oswego government will receive the raise starting in January, according to a new agreement between union leaders and city leaders.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
RICHLAND — An environmental conservation officer received a call from a hunter several weeks before the start of hunting season. The hunter reported seeing a six-point buck run across a road in the town of Richland and then hearing a gunshot ring out a few minutes later.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Pandemic blamed for rising coroner costs
OSWEGO — The announcement this week by the Oswego County Health Department that it is discontinuing weekly COVID-19 reporting is another reminder that the pandemic, which claimed more than 1 million lives in the U.S., is largely in the rearview mirror. But the lingering effects of the pandemic on...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Alan D. Daniels
Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Fulton, New York, to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District. The most important part of Alan’s life was his family. The love that Alan and his wife Susan shared was evident to all. His dedication and devotion to her and to their family was like no other. Most recently, he was overjoyed that their daughter Taylor and son-in-law Paul made him a “Grampie” and welcomed their grandson, Henry, into the world on Nov. 12, 2022. Alan and his son, Cole, shared many interests, particularly their love of classic cars and movies. Whether it was at his family’s events, lending a hand to help with a project or just making them laugh, Alan was always there to support his family as a devoted family man. Alan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Daniels; their children, Taylor Marie (Paul) Knierman of Fulton and Cole Alan Daniels of Liverpool; his grandson, Henry Charles Knierman; his mother, Gladys Daniels of Fulton; his sister, Julie (Christopher) Pepper of Volney; his aunt, Florence Shoults of Fulton; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Al Smith of Fulton; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl (Madge) O’Bey; his father-in-law, Dan Knight of Fulton as well as his nieces and nephews including, Courtney Smith, Cara Smith, Zachary Pepper, Madison Pepper, Ashley O’Bey and Brandon O’Bey. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Alan Daniels, and his mother-in-law, Reyne Knight.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys, Fulton girls pick up sweeps in varsity bowling action
OSWEGO — Rivals Oswego and Fulton met once again, this time in varsity bowling action on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. The Buc boys team swept Fulton 7-0, while the Red Raider girls team swept Oswego 7-0.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton
Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying down
OSWEGO — Oswego’s Department of Code Enforcement will not waive a $401 charge to a property owner for the removal of a couch, a bizarre incident the city’s attorney saw as a potential precedent for litigation against the city. The Oswego Common Council unanimously voted against waiving...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jonathan E. Crego
Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego. passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico, Hannibal boys hoops both fall
Indian River 70, Mexico 45: Led by 22 points from Thomas Hardy III, Indian River defeated the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 70-45 on Monday. Reginald Miller (16) and Owen Franz (10) also hit double-digit point totals. Franz also had 10 rebounds in the contest. Nathan Rush led the team with 16 rebounds. Indian River had 44 rebounds in total during the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Joseph Martens Albano
Joseph Martens Albano, 76, of Red Creek, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Newark Manor Home after suffering from a long illness. Joe, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on Oct. 28, 1946, to Joseph and Alice Albano. He resided in Red Creek, NY, for most of his life.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego
Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DeStevens preparing 350 supermodified for family race team
OSWEGO — In a bit of a throwback to days gone by, Joey DeStevens knew by the age of 12 that he wanted to work on vehicles. Now at the age of 19, he is spearheading the conversion of a former Joe Gosek Big-Block supermodified to a 350 supermodified, which will be piloted by his younger brother, Tony DeStevens, at Oswego Speedway.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton cuts tax rate, increases services
FULTON — City lawmakers have unanimously approved a $19.5 million budget that will decrease the tax rate by nearly 6% while adding services. The 2023 budget that the Fulton Common Council approved Tuesday night represents a $1.5 million increase over last year’s to $19,503,537. Taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease of 5.67% versus last year, which works out to a decrease of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton boys hoops battles back for big win over ESM
EAST SYRACUSE — Don’t count the Fulton varsity boys basketball team out. Fulton coach Sean Broderick said in a “game that was about leadership,” the Red Raiders clawed back from a pretty big deficit to storm back and win 54-50 over East Syracuse-Minoa.
Comments / 0