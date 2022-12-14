Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Well-timed first career shorty
Tarasenko scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers. Tarasenko's first career shorthanded goal came with 20 seconds left in regulation after an Oilers turnover allowed Jordna Kyrou to find him on an outlet pass. It occurred with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater. Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last nine games, and he's up to nine tallies, 22 points, 73 shots, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas' 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night. Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
LSU getting deeper as Winthrop visits
LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon is taking advantage of his team’s last few pre-SEC games to figure out precise
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Questionable for Thursday night
Purdy (oblique/ribs) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy should be able to play without risking a more serious injury, but the pain the quarterback is still experiencing could impact his throwing and mobility. If Purdy isn't cleared prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the 49ers will turn to journeyman Josh Johnson, who mopped up for the injured Purdy in the second half of last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Kaiir Elam: Takes back seat on defense
While Elam suited up for Sunday's win against the Jets, he played just one special-teams snap and did not play on defense. The first-rounder was a key piece earlier in the season, but with stud corner Tre'Davious White (knee) back in action and now shadowing the opponent's best receiver, Elam is left competing for time with other players for essentially one spot. Dane Jackson and veteran Xavier Rhodes have been used in that role over Elam, who has sat out three of the past five games due to either injury or coach's decision. He hasn't recorded so much as a tackle since Week 9.
CBS Sports
Bears' Chase Claypool: Misses practice
Claypool missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. A knee injury limited his participation in one Week 13 practice before the Bears went on bye in Week 14. This is likely related, but he could nonetheless earn a larger role late in the season as he becomes better acclimated with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme. Head coach Matt Eberflus did acknowledge earlier this week that Claypool is still learning the offense and "isn't there yet," per Alex Shapiro of NBC Chicago.
