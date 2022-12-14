ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton

Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego

Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place

OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

DeStevens preparing 350 supermodified for family race team

OSWEGO — In a bit of a throwback to days gone by, Joey DeStevens knew by the age of 12 that he wanted to work on vehicles. Now at the age of 19, he is spearheading the conversion of a former Joe Gosek Big-Block supermodified to a 350 supermodified, which will be piloted by his younger brother, Tony DeStevens, at Oswego Speedway.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Mary B. Wacker

Mary B. Wacker, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a courageous woman who battled MS and various other medical issues since the 1970s. She always met her hardships with dignity and grace. Mary chose to be positive and never let her ailments keep her from being active. She was wonderfully talented with crocheting, knitting and crafts. Just to name a few, Mary lovingly made blankets, ornaments, dish towels, adult, children and baby clothes. She made sure she kept her mind and hands busy even while being bound to a bed or wheelchair for many years. Mary always said, “Someone else may have it worse,” and then she would persevere through her next task with a smile. She was past employed with Alltel, Fulton, NY, where she retired after 20 years with the company as a Service Representative. Mary’s greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and loving caregiver: Dustin “Dusty” Wacker of Fulton, their beloved son: Craig E. Wacker of Raleigh, NC; her sister-in-law: Donna J. Palmer of Marion, MA; and her grand puppy: Finley. Mary is also survived by her cherished extended family: several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were considered more like sisters and brothers which was appreciated by Mary having been an only child. Calling Hours will be held Monday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, followed by a Funeral Service at 6:15 p.m. with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Mary’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society/Upstate NY/ MS Research: 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900; Rochester, NY 14620.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Que Sera, Sera: Oswego’s best Santa

Editor’s Note: This column initially appeared a few years ago, and is being run again because of its local significance during the holiday season. Every year at this time, many of us engage in a search for the true meaning of the holidays. That true spirit is often elusive to find, but if any one ever found it and expressed it, time and again, especially at Christmas time, that person was Bob McManus, the best Santa Claus Oswego ever had.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
SENECA FALLS, NY
informnny.com

The timing and amount of snow heading our way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A messy bout of winter is headed to the North Country Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down to help you with your planning. Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain arrives after 4 p.m. Thursday in the Watertown area.
WATERTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy