Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton
Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys, Fulton girls pick up sweeps in varsity bowling action
OSWEGO — Rivals Oswego and Fulton met once again, this time in varsity bowling action on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. The Buc boys team swept Fulton 7-0, while the Red Raider girls team swept Oswego 7-0.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego
Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place
OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DeStevens preparing 350 supermodified for family race team
OSWEGO — In a bit of a throwback to days gone by, Joey DeStevens knew by the age of 12 that he wanted to work on vehicles. Now at the age of 19, he is spearheading the conversion of a former Joe Gosek Big-Block supermodified to a 350 supermodified, which will be piloted by his younger brother, Tony DeStevens, at Oswego Speedway.
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mary B. Wacker
Mary B. Wacker, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a courageous woman who battled MS and various other medical issues since the 1970s. She always met her hardships with dignity and grace. Mary chose to be positive and never let her ailments keep her from being active. She was wonderfully talented with crocheting, knitting and crafts. Just to name a few, Mary lovingly made blankets, ornaments, dish towels, adult, children and baby clothes. She made sure she kept her mind and hands busy even while being bound to a bed or wheelchair for many years. Mary always said, “Someone else may have it worse,” and then she would persevere through her next task with a smile. She was past employed with Alltel, Fulton, NY, where she retired after 20 years with the company as a Service Representative. Mary’s greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and loving caregiver: Dustin “Dusty” Wacker of Fulton, their beloved son: Craig E. Wacker of Raleigh, NC; her sister-in-law: Donna J. Palmer of Marion, MA; and her grand puppy: Finley. Mary is also survived by her cherished extended family: several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were considered more like sisters and brothers which was appreciated by Mary having been an only child. Calling Hours will be held Monday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, followed by a Funeral Service at 6:15 p.m. with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Mary’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society/Upstate NY/ MS Research: 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900; Rochester, NY 14620.
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Thursday Morning Through Friday Evening, Dec. 15-16
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning, Dec. 15 through Friday evening, Dec. 16 for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This includes the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville. * WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Que Sera, Sera: Oswego’s best Santa
Editor’s Note: This column initially appeared a few years ago, and is being run again because of its local significance during the holiday season. Every year at this time, many of us engage in a search for the true meaning of the holidays. That true spirit is often elusive to find, but if any one ever found it and expressed it, time and again, especially at Christmas time, that person was Bob McManus, the best Santa Claus Oswego ever had.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
informnny.com
The timing and amount of snow heading our way
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A messy bout of winter is headed to the North Country Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down to help you with your planning. Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain arrives after 4 p.m. Thursday in the Watertown area.
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch In Effect Today Through Tuesday, Dec. 15-20
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central and Northern NY from 10 a.m.Thursday, Dec. 15 through 10 p.m. Friday, Dec.16. Also, a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening, Dec.16 through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. This includes the counties of Oswego, Jefferson and...
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
