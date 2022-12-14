Mary B. Wacker, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a courageous woman who battled MS and various other medical issues since the 1970s. She always met her hardships with dignity and grace. Mary chose to be positive and never let her ailments keep her from being active. She was wonderfully talented with crocheting, knitting and crafts. Just to name a few, Mary lovingly made blankets, ornaments, dish towels, adult, children and baby clothes. She made sure she kept her mind and hands busy even while being bound to a bed or wheelchair for many years. Mary always said, “Someone else may have it worse,” and then she would persevere through her next task with a smile. She was past employed with Alltel, Fulton, NY, where she retired after 20 years with the company as a Service Representative. Mary’s greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and loving caregiver: Dustin “Dusty” Wacker of Fulton, their beloved son: Craig E. Wacker of Raleigh, NC; her sister-in-law: Donna J. Palmer of Marion, MA; and her grand puppy: Finley. Mary is also survived by her cherished extended family: several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were considered more like sisters and brothers which was appreciated by Mary having been an only child. Calling Hours will be held Monday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, followed by a Funeral Service at 6:15 p.m. with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Mary’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society/Upstate NY/ MS Research: 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900; Rochester, NY 14620.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO