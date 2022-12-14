Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shop with a Hero: Program builds positive relations between police, youths
FULTON — The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday — Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with children in the community and shop for that child’s family.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Louise J. ‘Jean’ Zeno
Mrs. Louise J. “Jean” Zeno, 96, of Oswego, NY, formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego. She was born on Feb. 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo “James” and Rosaria Cassetta Zurlo. She grew up in Amsterdam and was a graduate of Amsterdam High School.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mary B. Wacker
Mary B. Wacker, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a courageous woman who battled MS and various other medical issues since the 1970s. She always met her hardships with dignity and grace. Mary chose to be positive and never let her ailments keep her from being active. She was wonderfully talented with crocheting, knitting and crafts. Just to name a few, Mary lovingly made blankets, ornaments, dish towels, adult, children and baby clothes. She made sure she kept her mind and hands busy even while being bound to a bed or wheelchair for many years. Mary always said, “Someone else may have it worse,” and then she would persevere through her next task with a smile. She was past employed with Alltel, Fulton, NY, where she retired after 20 years with the company as a Service Representative. Mary’s greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and loving caregiver: Dustin “Dusty” Wacker of Fulton, their beloved son: Craig E. Wacker of Raleigh, NC; her sister-in-law: Donna J. Palmer of Marion, MA; and her grand puppy: Finley. Mary is also survived by her cherished extended family: several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were considered more like sisters and brothers which was appreciated by Mary having been an only child. Calling Hours will be held Monday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, followed by a Funeral Service at 6:15 p.m. with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Mary’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society/Upstate NY/ MS Research: 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900; Rochester, NY 14620.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/9/2 -12/13/22
On 12/09/2022 at 8: 14 PM Michael A Depaolo Jr. was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the 2nd. Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. M. Depaolo Jr. was transport to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot
FULTON — Fulton City School District could have a new logo and mascot come next June. A committee of 18 to 24 stakeholders, led by Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino, will be tasked with generating three recommendations to FCSD’s Board of Education by the beginning of April, Pulvino said Tuesday. The superintendent discussed the issue during the most recent Board of Education meeting.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Alan D. Daniels
Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Fulton, New York, to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District. The most important part of Alan’s life was his family. The love that Alan and his wife Susan shared was evident to all. His dedication and devotion to her and to their family was like no other. Most recently, he was overjoyed that their daughter Taylor and son-in-law Paul made him a “Grampie” and welcomed their grandson, Henry, into the world on Nov. 12, 2022. Alan and his son, Cole, shared many interests, particularly their love of classic cars and movies. Whether it was at his family’s events, lending a hand to help with a project or just making them laugh, Alan was always there to support his family as a devoted family man. Alan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Daniels; their children, Taylor Marie (Paul) Knierman of Fulton and Cole Alan Daniels of Liverpool; his grandson, Henry Charles Knierman; his mother, Gladys Daniels of Fulton; his sister, Julie (Christopher) Pepper of Volney; his aunt, Florence Shoults of Fulton; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Al Smith of Fulton; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl (Madge) O’Bey; his father-in-law, Dan Knight of Fulton as well as his nieces and nephews including, Courtney Smith, Cara Smith, Zachary Pepper, Madison Pepper, Ashley O’Bey and Brandon O’Bey. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Alan Daniels, and his mother-in-law, Reyne Knight.
iheart.com
State Police Looking For Missing Elbridge Woman
Elbridge, N.Y. - State Police are asking for the Public's help in finding a missing Elbridge woman. 59-year-old Susan Mills, was last seen around noon on Monday, leaving her home on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge. Mills is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall,130 pounds, with...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country woman accused of DWI in Croghan: State Police
CROGHAN- A North Country woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Aimee L. Zehr, 40, of Carthage, NY was arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police (Carthage). She is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers, the arrest took place...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Show features work of local artists in restaurant industry
OSWEGO — When restaurant goers order a drink or savor a meal, they probably don’t give much thought to the talents of the people making the food and drinks or serving them. That’s part of the reason Patrick Mitchell decided to sponsor an art show featuring local artists...
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jonathan E. Crego
Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego. passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from...
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrest Sandy Creek man: charged with raping two children
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for rape in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. On December 14, The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Lee Cooper of Sandy Creek after he allegedly raped two victims. The victims are both children […]
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues
NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
WKTV
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident charged with criminally possessing a weapon in West Turin
WEST TURIN- A resident from Southern Lewis County is accused of criminally possessing a weapon, authorities say. Vicki L. Linkous, 31, of Constableville, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Linkous is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
