Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Fulton, New York, to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District. The most important part of Alan’s life was his family. The love that Alan and his wife Susan shared was evident to all. His dedication and devotion to her and to their family was like no other. Most recently, he was overjoyed that their daughter Taylor and son-in-law Paul made him a “Grampie” and welcomed their grandson, Henry, into the world on Nov. 12, 2022. Alan and his son, Cole, shared many interests, particularly their love of classic cars and movies. Whether it was at his family’s events, lending a hand to help with a project or just making them laugh, Alan was always there to support his family as a devoted family man. Alan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Daniels; their children, Taylor Marie (Paul) Knierman of Fulton and Cole Alan Daniels of Liverpool; his grandson, Henry Charles Knierman; his mother, Gladys Daniels of Fulton; his sister, Julie (Christopher) Pepper of Volney; his aunt, Florence Shoults of Fulton; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Al Smith of Fulton; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl (Madge) O’Bey; his father-in-law, Dan Knight of Fulton as well as his nieces and nephews including, Courtney Smith, Cara Smith, Zachary Pepper, Madison Pepper, Ashley O’Bey and Brandon O’Bey. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Alan Daniels, and his mother-in-law, Reyne Knight.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO