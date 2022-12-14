Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton
Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico, Hannibal boys hoops both fall
Indian River 70, Mexico 45: Led by 22 points from Thomas Hardy III, Indian River defeated the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 70-45 on Monday. Reginald Miller (16) and Owen Franz (10) also hit double-digit point totals. Franz also had 10 rebounds in the contest. Nathan Rush led the team with 16 rebounds. Indian River had 44 rebounds in total during the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place
OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego
Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton boys hoops battles back for big win over ESM
EAST SYRACUSE — Don’t count the Fulton varsity boys basketball team out. Fulton coach Sean Broderick said in a “game that was about leadership,” the Red Raiders clawed back from a pretty big deficit to storm back and win 54-50 over East Syracuse-Minoa.
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
Oneida County adds green lights on plows to enhance safety
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the snow falls, plow drivers have one of the most important and challenging jobs. “The challenges for our operators would be driving in very poor conditions,” said Mark Laramie, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Oneida County Department of Public Works. “When we choose to stay home, itis their […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Alan D. Daniels
Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Fulton, New York, to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District. The most important part of Alan’s life was his family. The love that Alan and his wife Susan shared was evident to all. His dedication and devotion to her and to their family was like no other. Most recently, he was overjoyed that their daughter Taylor and son-in-law Paul made him a “Grampie” and welcomed their grandson, Henry, into the world on Nov. 12, 2022. Alan and his son, Cole, shared many interests, particularly their love of classic cars and movies. Whether it was at his family’s events, lending a hand to help with a project or just making them laugh, Alan was always there to support his family as a devoted family man. Alan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Daniels; their children, Taylor Marie (Paul) Knierman of Fulton and Cole Alan Daniels of Liverpool; his grandson, Henry Charles Knierman; his mother, Gladys Daniels of Fulton; his sister, Julie (Christopher) Pepper of Volney; his aunt, Florence Shoults of Fulton; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Al Smith of Fulton; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl (Madge) O’Bey; his father-in-law, Dan Knight of Fulton as well as his nieces and nephews including, Courtney Smith, Cara Smith, Zachary Pepper, Madison Pepper, Ashley O’Bey and Brandon O’Bey. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Alan Daniels, and his mother-in-law, Reyne Knight.
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
iheartoswego.com
Jonathan E. Crego – December 10, 2022
Jonathan E. Crego,37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from 2005...
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown band dead at 75; long-time Oswego County resident
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kim Simmonds of the band Savoy Brown has died at the age of 75, the band announced. Simmonds died Tuesday, the band announced on Facebook on Thursday. The group had been together for more than 55 years. Simmonds moved to Oswego County in 1992, according to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire
As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Louise J. ‘Jean’ Zeno
Mrs. Louise J. “Jean” Zeno, 96, of Oswego, NY, formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego. She was born on Feb. 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo “James” and Rosaria Cassetta Zurlo. She grew up in Amsterdam and was a graduate of Amsterdam High School.
