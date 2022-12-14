ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton

Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
OSWEGO, NY
Varsity roundup: Mexico, Hannibal boys hoops both fall

Indian River 70, Mexico 45: Led by 22 points from Thomas Hardy III, Indian River defeated the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 70-45 on Monday. Reginald Miller (16) and Owen Franz (10) also hit double-digit point totals. Franz also had 10 rebounds in the contest. Nathan Rush led the team with 16 rebounds. Indian River had 44 rebounds in total during the game.
MEXICO, NY
Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place

OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
OSWEGO, NY
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego

Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
OSWEGO, NY
Fulton boys hoops battles back for big win over ESM

EAST SYRACUSE — Don’t count the Fulton varsity boys basketball team out. Fulton coach Sean Broderick said in a “game that was about leadership,” the Red Raiders clawed back from a pretty big deficit to storm back and win 54-50 over East Syracuse-Minoa.
FULTON, NY
Building a Restaurant Business

Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
OSWEGO, NY
Alan D. Daniels

Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Fulton, New York, to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District. The most important part of Alan’s life was his family. The love that Alan and his wife Susan shared was evident to all. His dedication and devotion to her and to their family was like no other. Most recently, he was overjoyed that their daughter Taylor and son-in-law Paul made him a “Grampie” and welcomed their grandson, Henry, into the world on Nov. 12, 2022. Alan and his son, Cole, shared many interests, particularly their love of classic cars and movies. Whether it was at his family’s events, lending a hand to help with a project or just making them laugh, Alan was always there to support his family as a devoted family man. Alan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Daniels; their children, Taylor Marie (Paul) Knierman of Fulton and Cole Alan Daniels of Liverpool; his grandson, Henry Charles Knierman; his mother, Gladys Daniels of Fulton; his sister, Julie (Christopher) Pepper of Volney; his aunt, Florence Shoults of Fulton; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Al Smith of Fulton; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl (Madge) O’Bey; his father-in-law, Dan Knight of Fulton as well as his nieces and nephews including, Courtney Smith, Cara Smith, Zachary Pepper, Madison Pepper, Ashley O’Bey and Brandon O’Bey. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Alan Daniels, and his mother-in-law, Reyne Knight.
FULTON, NY
Jonathan E. Crego – December 10, 2022

Jonathan E. Crego,37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from 2005...
OSWEGO, NY
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
SYRACUSE, NY
Louise J. ‘Jean’ Zeno

Mrs. Louise J. “Jean” Zeno, 96, of Oswego, NY, formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego. She was born on Feb. 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo “James” and Rosaria Cassetta Zurlo. She grew up in Amsterdam and was a graduate of Amsterdam High School.
OSWEGO, NY

