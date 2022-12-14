Read full article on original website
Fulton cuts tax rate, increases services
FULTON — City lawmakers have unanimously approved a $19.5 million budget that will decrease the tax rate by nearly 6% while adding services. The 2023 budget that the Fulton Common Council approved Tuesday night represents a $1.5 million increase over last year’s to $19,503,537. Taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease of 5.67% versus last year, which works out to a decrease of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Oswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying down
OSWEGO — Oswego’s Department of Code Enforcement will not waive a $401 charge to a property owner for the removal of a couch, a bizarre incident the city’s attorney saw as a potential precedent for litigation against the city. The Oswego Common Council unanimously voted against waiving...
Shop with a Hero: Program builds positive relations between police, youths
FULTON — The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday — Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with children in the community and shop for that child’s family.
Unionized city employees get $3/hour raise
OSWEGO — About 110 city employees will receive raises of $3 an hour next year, according to an agreement announced Tuesday. Workers in the Department of Public Works, equipment operators, and clerical staff at departments throughout city of Oswego government will receive the raise starting in January, according to a new agreement between union leaders and city leaders.
DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
RICHLAND — An environmental conservation officer received a call from a hunter several weeks before the start of hunting season. The hunter reported seeing a six-point buck run across a road in the town of Richland and then hearing a gunshot ring out a few minutes later.
Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot
FULTON — Fulton City School District could have a new logo and mascot come next June. A committee of 18 to 24 stakeholders, led by Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino, will be tasked with generating three recommendations to FCSD’s Board of Education by the beginning of April, Pulvino said Tuesday. The superintendent discussed the issue during the most recent Board of Education meeting.
SUNY Oswego officer honored for heroic work
OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire
As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
Que Sera, Sera: Oswego’s best Santa
Editor’s Note: This column initially appeared a few years ago, and is being run again because of its local significance during the holiday season. Every year at this time, many of us engage in a search for the true meaning of the holidays. That true spirit is often elusive to find, but if any one ever found it and expressed it, time and again, especially at Christmas time, that person was Bob McManus, the best Santa Claus Oswego ever had.
Mary B. Wacker
Mary B. Wacker, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a courageous woman who battled MS and various other medical issues since the 1970s. She always met her hardships with dignity and grace. Mary chose to be positive and never let her ailments keep her from being active. She was wonderfully talented with crocheting, knitting and crafts. Just to name a few, Mary lovingly made blankets, ornaments, dish towels, adult, children and baby clothes. She made sure she kept her mind and hands busy even while being bound to a bed or wheelchair for many years. Mary always said, “Someone else may have it worse,” and then she would persevere through her next task with a smile. She was past employed with Alltel, Fulton, NY, where she retired after 20 years with the company as a Service Representative. Mary’s greatest love was for her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and loving caregiver: Dustin “Dusty” Wacker of Fulton, their beloved son: Craig E. Wacker of Raleigh, NC; her sister-in-law: Donna J. Palmer of Marion, MA; and her grand puppy: Finley. Mary is also survived by her cherished extended family: several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were considered more like sisters and brothers which was appreciated by Mary having been an only child. Calling Hours will be held Monday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, followed by a Funeral Service at 6:15 p.m. with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Mary’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society/Upstate NY/ MS Research: 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900; Rochester, NY 14620.
Show features work of local artists in restaurant industry
OSWEGO — When restaurant goers order a drink or savor a meal, they probably don’t give much thought to the talents of the people making the food and drinks or serving them. That’s part of the reason Patrick Mitchell decided to sponsor an art show featuring local artists...
Varsity roundup: Mexico, Hannibal boys hoops both fall
Indian River 70, Mexico 45: Led by 22 points from Thomas Hardy III, Indian River defeated the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 70-45 on Monday. Reginald Miller (16) and Owen Franz (10) also hit double-digit point totals. Franz also had 10 rebounds in the contest. Nathan Rush led the team with 16 rebounds. Indian River had 44 rebounds in total during the game.
Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton
Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego
Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
Jonathan E. Crego
Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego. passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from...
Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place
OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
