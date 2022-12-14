Read full article on original website
Show features work of local artists in restaurant industry
OSWEGO — When restaurant goers order a drink or savor a meal, they probably don’t give much thought to the talents of the people making the food and drinks or serving them. That’s part of the reason Patrick Mitchell decided to sponsor an art show featuring local artists...
Louise J. ‘Jean’ Zeno
Mrs. Louise J. “Jean” Zeno, 96, of Oswego, NY, formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego. She was born on Feb. 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo “James” and Rosaria Cassetta Zurlo. She grew up in Amsterdam and was a graduate of Amsterdam High School.
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire
As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
SUNY Oswego officer honored for heroic work
OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
OHMA presents donations to Human Concerns Center
Members of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association brought food items that were donated at the Mite Before Christmas tournament to the Human Concerns Center on Monday. OHMA officials said that the organization collected more items than “anyone can recall during the non-perishable drive. We are absolutely overjoyed.” In the front row, from left, are Frank Cook, Thomas Abtey Jr. and Henry Cook, In the back row are Grayson Pecore, Cooper Flett, JoAnn Locy, Griffin Pecore and Brayden Alexander.
Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton
Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.
Oswego boys, Fulton girls pick up sweeps in varsity bowling action
OSWEGO — Rivals Oswego and Fulton met once again, this time in varsity bowling action on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. The Buc boys team swept Fulton 7-0, while the Red Raider girls team swept Oswego 7-0.
Joseph Martens Albano
Joseph Martens Albano, 76, of Red Creek, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Newark Manor Home after suffering from a long illness. Joe, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on Oct. 28, 1946, to Joseph and Alice Albano. He resided in Red Creek, NY, for most of his life.
DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
RICHLAND — An environmental conservation officer received a call from a hunter several weeks before the start of hunting season. The hunter reported seeing a six-point buck run across a road in the town of Richland and then hearing a gunshot ring out a few minutes later.
Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot
FULTON — Fulton City School District could have a new logo and mascot come next June. A committee of 18 to 24 stakeholders, led by Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino, will be tasked with generating three recommendations to FCSD’s Board of Education by the beginning of April, Pulvino said Tuesday. The superintendent discussed the issue during the most recent Board of Education meeting.
Unionized city employees get $3/hour raise
OSWEGO — About 110 city employees will receive raises of $3 an hour next year, according to an agreement announced Tuesday. Workers in the Department of Public Works, equipment operators, and clerical staff at departments throughout city of Oswego government will receive the raise starting in January, according to a new agreement between union leaders and city leaders.
Jonathan E. Crego
Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego. passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from...
Varsity roundup: Mexico, Hannibal boys hoops both fall
Indian River 70, Mexico 45: Led by 22 points from Thomas Hardy III, Indian River defeated the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 70-45 on Monday. Reginald Miller (16) and Owen Franz (10) also hit double-digit point totals. Franz also had 10 rebounds in the contest. Nathan Rush led the team with 16 rebounds. Indian River had 44 rebounds in total during the game.
Oswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying down
OSWEGO — Oswego’s Department of Code Enforcement will not waive a $401 charge to a property owner for the removal of a couch, a bizarre incident the city’s attorney saw as a potential precedent for litigation against the city. The Oswego Common Council unanimously voted against waiving...
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming and diving defeats Oswego
Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton. For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place
OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
Fulton cuts tax rate, increases services
FULTON — City lawmakers have unanimously approved a $19.5 million budget that will decrease the tax rate by nearly 6% while adding services. The 2023 budget that the Fulton Common Council approved Tuesday night represents a $1.5 million increase over last year’s to $19,503,537. Taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease of 5.67% versus last year, which works out to a decrease of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Big 4th quarter secures victory for Buc girls basketball
WHITESBORO — Sophia Babcock had 20 points in the Oswego varsity girls basketball team’s 56-43 win over Whitesboro on Tuesday. Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs took the game one quarter at a time.
