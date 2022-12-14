Read full article on original website
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
Amarillo Police searching for missing man
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who has been missing since Nov. 28. According to APD, Phillip Johnson, 37, who goes by Cory, is diabetic and may be endangered. APD said detectives have been following all leads given so far but have not located Johnson. […]
APD asks for help identifying people vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking residents for help identifying people they say are ruining the Christmas spirit for locals. According to an APD Facebook post, people in the pictures seen below have been going around town stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. In a video posted by APD, young […]
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks
The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
City of Amarillo releases schedule for Christmas and New Year’s
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day. City Hall will be closed on Friday (Dec. 23) and Monday (Dec. 26). City Hall will be closed on Monday (Jan. 2). The COA Solid Waste Department...
Police: Suspect armed with gun attempts to rob cell phone store, leaves empty handed
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a gunman wanted for attempted robbery. According to police, officers were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to the Boost Mobile at 1815 Amarillo Blvd. for an attempted robbery. The victims said the suspect had a gun. But he left empty handed.
Holy Smokes Barbecue in Fritch to support Harris family
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One food truck is providing support to a family in need today and you can help. Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash near Borger and Holy Smokes Barbecue is raising money for the Harris family. “I cannot imagine what they’re going through. And...
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will soon have more warning sirens to alert you of emergencies. The City Council has approved the purchase of seven outdoor warning sirens for $188,000. Five of them will be put up in Randall County and the other two will be in...
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
WEATHER ALERT DAYS: Dangerous wind chills late this week
A blast of arctic air will impact much of the continental United States later this week. This will send temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero in many locations. Here in the southern plains, we'll see a variety of weather. A true BLUE NORTHER will impact much of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move into the panhandles on Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping temperatures 30 degrees in just a matter of hours. Thursday and Friday will be Weather Alert Days. While it appears that things may be dry with this system now, that could change. We are expecting some heavy snow in Oklahoma from OKC to Tulsa. However, we could still see some isolated snow showers develop on Thursday evening into Friday in the panhandles behind this front.
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living with mental heath issues on a more frequent basis. “I think every officer in the job today has come across those calls. We all know that mental health related calls are on the rise and have been for a long time,” says Sergeant Johnathan Gates, Potter County Sheriffs Department.
VIDEO: Public safety responders receive mental health training
VIDEO: Bell Helicopter awarded $48 million contract from U.S. Navy
Snowy Crashes In Amarillo
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
This Amarillo Light Show Was Featured On ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Around the holidays Amarillo's residents are able to put up some pretty impressive light displays. The Botanical Gardens, Chase and Amarillo National Bank's Towers, Wolflin Village, and Candy Cane lane do a great job of lighting up Amarillo during this time of year. But in comparison, none of these light...
