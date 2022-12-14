ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police searching for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who has been missing since Nov. 28. According to APD, Phillip Johnson, 37, who goes by Cory, is diabetic and may be endangered. APD said detectives have been following all leads given so far but have not located Johnson. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD asks for help identifying people vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking residents for help identifying people they say are ruining the Christmas spirit for locals. According to an APD Facebook post, people in the pictures seen below have been going around town stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. In a video posted by APD, young […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks

The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Holy Smokes Barbecue in Fritch to support Harris family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One food truck is providing support to a family in need today and you can help. Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash near Borger and Holy Smokes Barbecue is raising money for the Harris family. “I cannot imagine what they’re going through. And...
FRITCH, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WEATHER ALERT DAYS: Dangerous wind chills late this week

A blast of arctic air will impact much of the continental United States later this week. This will send temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero in many locations. Here in the southern plains, we'll see a variety of weather. A true BLUE NORTHER will impact much of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move into the panhandles on Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping temperatures 30 degrees in just a matter of hours. Thursday and Friday will be Weather Alert Days. While it appears that things may be dry with this system now, that could change. We are expecting some heavy snow in Oklahoma from OKC to Tulsa. However, we could still see some isolated snow showers develop on Thursday evening into Friday in the panhandles behind this front.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living with mental heath issues on a more frequent basis. “I think every officer in the job today has come across those calls. We all know that mental health related calls are on the rise and have been for a long time,” says Sergeant Johnathan Gates, Potter County Sheriffs Department.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Public safety responders receive mental health training

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Bell Helicopter awarded $48 million contract from U.S. Navy

AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
AMARILLO, TX

