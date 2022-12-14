ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets not done yet, reportedly interested in star shortstop Carlos Correa

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made waves with his aggressive spending this offseason and he may not be done just yet.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal , the Mets are showing interest in free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, per a source “familiar with the team’s thinking.”

The 28-year-old would more likely be an option to play third base for the Mets with Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

Correa, who signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins last year as a free agent, is expected to receive a large, long-term contract this offseason which will likely land him somewhere near the $300 million mark after Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts both signed deals for $300 million and $280 million, respectively.

The Mets’ payroll already exceeds $340 million and that number increases to about $420 million after the luxury tax penalties the team will have to pay.

Cohen has already doled out big money to Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo while also signing other notable free agents, such as Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga.

Rosenthal noted that Correa ultimately landing with the Mets seems to be a stretch, but Cohen has already shown no regard for the luxury tax threshold and will spend whatever it takes to bring a championship to Queens.

The Cubs, Giants and Twins have also been linked to pursuing Correa.

