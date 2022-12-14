ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Thursday called the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village Apartments "inhumane." Mayor Marty Small Sr. revealed the findings of an inspection at the housing complex.Residents of the housing complex have told CBS Philadelphia in recent weeks they've had heating issues, no hot water and bug infestations, and that's just a few of their problems.The city sent in inspectors and the results are in."Infestation of mice, bedbugs, roaches," Dale Finch, director of Atlantic City's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said. "Horrendous problem."Atlantic City leaders say there is a long list of...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO