Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid
There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
Stanley Holmes Village residents "don't deserve to live like this": AC mayor
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Atlantic City on Thursday called the living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village Apartments "inhumane." Mayor Marty Small Sr. revealed the findings of an inspection at the housing complex.Residents of the housing complex have told CBS Philadelphia in recent weeks they've had heating issues, no hot water and bug infestations, and that's just a few of their problems.The city sent in inspectors and the results are in."Infestation of mice, bedbugs, roaches," Dale Finch, director of Atlantic City's Department of Licensing and Inspections, said. "Horrendous problem."Atlantic City leaders say there is a long list of...
fox29.com
Mice, cockroach infestation; mold, non-working toilets at Atlantic City federal housing apartments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City officials are calling a federal housing apartment complex some of the worst federal housing they have ever seen. "Lights don’t work at all. They stopped working almost a year," resident Maria Rivera said. "How do you see?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.
Atlantic City Chamber Asks Mayor For Transparency On Bader Field
One of the recipients of a letter penned by Michael Chait to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has shared it with us. Chait is the President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. Chait’s letter, dated December 13, 2022 was sent to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with copies...
ocnjsentinel.com
New Ocean City development at private Northend enclave includes four condo units
OCEAN CITY — A unique approach to construction at 114-116 Ocean Ave. has provided the rare opportunity for creation of a 26-foot-wide landscaped corridor with a paved walkway leading between beautiful evergreen shrubs and through an arbor to four new homes. “I think this is the nicest walkup in...
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Doo Wop Drive In Wildwood Crest is SOLD
The real estate online listing includes the building, an upstairs apartment and the business for 1 million dollars. Our research shows the sale is pending and once the number is released, we will post the sale price. According to our inside sources the property will continue to run as a...
downbeach.com
Ventnor loses seat on Atlantic City Board of Education
VENTNOR – The city has lost its seat on the Atlantic City Board of Education due to declining enrollment. Ventnor Board of Education President Doug Biagi said Interim Executive County Superintendent of Schools Robert L. Bumpus notified the district in a letter dated Nov. 28 that it is sending 161 students to Atlantic City High School, which is less than the 10% required to hold a seat on the board.
New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales
Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm.Photo byMontgomery Mall at Facebook.
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
N.J. Latino group slams ‘outrageous’ discrimination in town’s municipal court
The leader of a state Latino advocacy group says the organization will file civil rights complaints over “outrageous” allegations made by a municipal court judge in a South Jersey town that Latinos are being discriminated against. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher alleged last week that Latino defendants...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Comments / 0