Homebuilt Hot-Rod Chainsaws Prove Motorsports Goes Beyond Wheels
Mike NolenA two-stroke go-kart-powered saw with three carburetors definitely counts as a hot-rod in my book.
North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update (Video)
Grandstands for the NASCAR All-Star race are already sold out. NASCAR last visited North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sept. 29, 1996. In 2023, the track returns to the schedule as it’s set to host the NASCAR All-Star race. Grandstand packages for the All-Star race are already sold out. The famed...
NASCAR’s Bringing Back a Historic Track With Heavy Renovations To Preserve Historic Feel
@NWBSpeedway | TwitterOne of NASCAR's most beloved tracks is back on the Cup Series calendar for the first time in 27 years, and it'll look just like you remembered.
Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Tour at SNHU Arena
No need to head out west to enjoy the up-close thrill of bull riding - this winter, the action comes to you! Grab your favorite cowboy hat and boots and round up the gang for an action-packed event of the 35 best and brightest bull riders in the world. The...
Ford Megazilla crate engine rumbles into Indianapolis
In 2020, Ford Performance announced the Megazilla V8 crate engine around the time the Performance Racing Industry trade show should have been happening in Indianapolis. The show was canceled that year, so the tuning division announced it in a video. This year's PRI trade show happened as scheduled, and Motor Authority reports Ford Performance went to Indy to debut the newest best thing to come in a crate. Megazilla uses the same cast iron block and forged crankshaft as its smaller brother, the Godzilla gas engine found in the newest Super Duty pickup. Megazilla also measures in at the same 7.3-liters of displacement and works with the same 10.5:1 compression ratio. But Megazilla gets Mahle forged pistons on Callies forged Ultra H-beam connecting rods, CNC-ported cylinder heads and a low-profile intake manifold breathing through the 92-millimeter throttle body pulled from the Mustang Shelby GT500's Predator V8 replacing Godzilla's 80-mm throttle body.
Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak
Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
Shock: Electric NASCAR Cup Series car revealed
Joe Gibbs Racing has built an electric NASCAR Cup Series car to use for pit stop practice at the team's headquarters so it doesn't need to run an engine.
Ice Skating is Back at DIA!
⛸️ Where: The Ice Skating Rink will return this year on the outdoor Plaza, located between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel (above the light rail) ⛸️ When: The rink will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Skate daily from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. ⛸️ How:...
Real Factory Hot Rods Return to NHRA
Early in 2021, NHRA officials began talking with numerous racers about creating a new class based on the Factory Stock Showdown eliminator, which includes the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet, and Dodge/Mopar Challenger Drag Pak. The concept was to put the same engines that propel those cars to mid-to-high-7-second elapsed times into tubular-chassis machines that weigh around 1,000 pounds less, and mandate a manual transmission to make things exciting. And rather than continuing with the svelte tire specification of the Factory Stock Showdown cars, this class would utilize 33x10.5-inch tires for far greater traction.
2022 Christmas Break Basketball Camp
Come train, compete, learn, and have fun at the SHOOT the ROCK Basketball Camp. Compete each day in the Hot Shot, Speed Layups, Free Throws, League Games, and Beat the Buzzer competitions. Dec 26th - 29th. Boys & Girls, Ages 5 & Up. Time: 8:30am - 12:00pm. Cost: $140 per...
Hailie Deegan to officially join ThorSport Racing for the 2023 season
Hailie Deegan is expected to announce her move to ThorSport Racing on Thursday, December 15 at 12:00 PM ET on her YouTube channel.
