In 2020, Ford Performance announced the Megazilla V8 crate engine around the time the Performance Racing Industry trade show should have been happening in Indianapolis. The show was canceled that year, so the tuning division announced it in a video. This year's PRI trade show happened as scheduled, and Motor Authority reports Ford Performance went to Indy to debut the newest best thing to come in a crate. Megazilla uses the same cast iron block and forged crankshaft as its smaller brother, the Godzilla gas engine found in the newest Super Duty pickup. Megazilla also measures in at the same 7.3-liters of displacement and works with the same 10.5:1 compression ratio. But Megazilla gets Mahle forged pistons on Callies forged Ultra H-beam connecting rods, CNC-ported cylinder heads and a low-profile intake manifold breathing through the 92-millimeter throttle body pulled from the Mustang Shelby GT500's Predator V8 replacing Godzilla's 80-mm throttle body.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO