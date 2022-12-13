Read full article on original website
pct.edu
Company president/alumnus establishes student scholarships
The founder and president of a Troy manufacturing company, who is also an alumnus of Pennsylvania College of Technology predecessor institution Williamsport Area Community College, has established two scholarships to benefit students in engineering design and manufacturing majors. John M. Estep, of E-Tech Industrial Corp., a global manufacturer of precision...
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
wkok.com
Southern Columbia: Signs ‘Not Intended’ to Carry Racial Connotations
CATAWISSA – Signs on display during a community pep rally for the Southern Columbia football team did not have any racial intentions…The Southern Columbia Area School District reported that this week after its investigation began last Friday when the allegations were first made. It was then when the Tigers defeated Westinghouse, which had predominantly black athletes, in the state’s 2A title game.
Penn College police officer receives national award
A Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer earned a nationally sanctioned award for his actions during a shooting earlier this fall. Despite being fired upon repeatedly, the officer vigilantly pursued the armed suspect, ensuring his quick apprehension. During a surprise campus ceremony on Dec. 13, Lt. David C. Pletz, a 25-year Penn College Police veteran, received a Silver Star for Bravery on behalf of the college and Chief Jack L....
Gaming Control Board gives green light to proposed State College mini-casino license hearings
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to allow the licensing hearing process for a proposed $123 million mini-casino in State College to move forward as normal, despite the objections of a Philadelphia-based competitor. Bally’s Corp., in partnership with SC Gaming LLC, led by former Penn State trustee Ira...
aahsmountainecho.com
Marching band plans to play in Penn State’s basketball games
On Dec. 18 and 22, the marching band is set to play in the stands at Penn State’s men’s basketball games. Sunday Dec. 18 the band plans to perform at 10:00 a.m. and on Thursday Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. “We’ve played before in years past, and I’ve...
‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
State College
Centre officials say ‘no’ to county health department
BELLEFONTE — There will be no Centre County Health Department, at least for the foreseeable future. Michael Pipe, chair of the Board of Commissioners, made the announcement during a recent meeting. “Although we had really compelling information and data on health information within Centre County, as we’ve talked through...
Muncy couple receives Grange Community Citizen Award for lifetime of volunteer work
Montgomery, Pa. — Though they may not draw much attention to themselves, Ken and Nancy (Styer) Eck of Muncy have been quietly serving their community for many years. Eagle Grange #1 has taken notice of their many years of volunteer work and awarded them with the Grange Community Citizen Award. Ken and Nancy have served in both their church and the general community. They are especially active in St. John's...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Penn State finds itself in a transfer portal pickle at one key spot
ALTOONA, Pa. -- There's a big difference between getting some good players out of the transfer portal and needing to get good players in order to fill big vacancies. It was bound to happen sooner or later, and it wound up being sooner than most would have expected that Penn State would be in dire need of getting multiple players out of the portal to make up for major shortcomings in one spot.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
Lycoming County announces program to cleanup contaminated sites
Loan and grant funds will now be available for the cleanup of contaminated sites through the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program, the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners announced. Funded by a grant from the US EPA, the program provides low-interest loans and grants for financing the cleanup of brownfield sites. A brownfield is any property that is underutilized for various socioeconomic reasons such as abandonment, obsolescence, tax delinquency, and/or blight,...
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
therecord-online.com
Byerly announces county commissioner candidacy
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two-term Lock Haven City Councilman, Doug Byerly on Wednesday evening hosted a kick-off event at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles club in Lock Haven to officially announce his candidacy for Clinton County Commissioner in the upcoming May primary in 2023. Addressing a gathering of...
webbweekly.com
Robert E. Eck, 87
Robert E. Eck, 87, of Gamble Township, died Dec. 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1935, in Williamsport, a son of the late J. Otto and Freda (Seeman) Eck. Robert graduated from Montoursville High School in 1953, and worked for Eck Brothers, Daily Transportation, and George Logue before retiring from Textron.
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Former Mount Nittany hospital registered nurse accused of diverting, using medication
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of […]
