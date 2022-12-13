The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO