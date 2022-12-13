ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

mprnews.org

Another 2-4 inches snow possible through Friday; cold weekend coming

Our snow globe weather continues across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Allow extra travel time since many roads are slushy and slippery. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies:. Snow...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?

The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin GOP leader wants to change military voting

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin

MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
MOUNT HOREB, WI

