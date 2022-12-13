Read full article on original website
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
mprnews.org
Another 2-4 inches snow possible through Friday; cold weekend coming
Our snow globe weather continues across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Allow extra travel time since many roads are slushy and slippery. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies:. Snow...
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
nbc15.com
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke wins 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The results are in, and Miss America 2023 is from the Badger State! Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke came out on top in the annual pageant Thursday night, beating out finalists from New York, Texas, West Virginia and Georgia. She is the second Miss Wisconsin in ten years to become Miss America, and the third in history....
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
wpr.org
Power outages across Wisconsin affect thousands of residents after heavy snowfall
Tens of thousands of residents in northern Wisconsin were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of heavy, wet snow in some areas. Xcel Energy reported more than 30,000 customers were without power in northwestern Wisconsin as of 8 a.m. Xcell spokesperson Chris Oullette...
Do I need a front license plate in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — It is no secret that cars are one of the main modes of transportation in the U.S. There were about 289.5 million cars on the road in 2021, according to Finances Online. Drivers in the country legally need a license plate on their vehicles, but not every state requires residents to have both […]
captimes.com
Opinion | Wisconsin’s regulators have delivered a win for solar; now they must go further
Rooftop solar is a proven pathway toward lowering household energy bills, keeping the lights on reliably and propelling us toward a future free of polluting fossil fuels — yet the often high upfront costs of rooftop solar panels keep them out of grasp for many Wisconsin families. That’s where...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Grace Stanke: 5 Things About Miss America’s 2023 Winner From Wisconsin
Grace is a skilled violinist. She’s an environmental activist. The Miss Wisconsin winner has won victories in multiple pageants. She was crowned Miss America 2023 on December 15. Grace Stanke is the new Miss America! After a high profile career in pageants, the gorgeous classical violinist from Wisconsin took...
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
Wisconsin GOP leader wants to change military voting
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
