Read full article on original website
Related
50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season
Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
macaronikid.com
Thank You for another Successful No Line Santa Event!
We had so much fun at our annual No Line Santa Event on Sunday!. It's always such a treat to watch your children greet Santa, thank you for trusting us with your important family memories!. But the No Line Santa isn't just about Santa - families got crafty, met with...
macaronikid.com
10 Holiday Traditions To Start With Your Teen
The older our kids get, the more difficult it can be to get them to hang out and engage with us during the holidays. Friends, work, and romantic partners often monopolize their time during school breaks. Now is a great time to start fun traditions that will get your teens...
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: 7+ Random Thoughts I Had Rewatching The Holiday Classic
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has long been one of my favorite holiday movies. Here are some thoughts I've had about the film.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID's Top 5 Picks This Week
Looking for family fun this week? We have ideas for you! Here are five fun things to do based around holidays and events happening December 14-21. He sure knows how to be everywhere at once, and we love it! Find Santa at the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center this year and get there fast because we went on a Friday afternoon and there was no line!!!!! Santa is there and ready to talk and spend some quality time with your kids. December 19 - 23: Daily from 11am-7pm December 24: 12pm - 5pm Cost:Included with Admission to Top of the Rock.
macaronikid.com
Backyard Cinemas is back for Winter 2023!
Finally, a party where a host can sit back and relax with their guests!. You may have seen Backyard Cinemas' outdoor movie night setups at schools, restaurants, and other town-sponsored events. However, did you know they now provide a signature home entertainment experience too!?. Their production team will truly transform...
macaronikid.com
Ice Skating is Back at DIA!
⛸️ Where: The Ice Skating Rink will return this year on the outdoor Plaza, located between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel (above the light rail) ⛸️ When: The rink will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Skate daily from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. ⛸️ How:...
macaronikid.com
Let's go to Fun Hub Action Park!
This past week my family and I went to Fun Hub action park and it was soooo much fun. The place has something for everyone. It's so much more than just a trampoline park. There's different packages to decide from whether you want to go for an hour or all day, if you want to stay by and watch your kids play or if you want to act like a kid and play yourself, and if you want to do the virtual reality, bumper cars, and climbing walls.
macaronikid.com
Toms River Macaroni Kid's 7th Annual All About KIDS Fair is Back
Preschool ... summer camp ... gymnastics, dance or karate center ... bounce place or party business ... dentist, orthodontist, pediatrician or chiropractor ... an art, music or sports program ... any service or product geared towards or utilized by families?. If so, Toms River Macaroni Kid's 7th Annual Kids Fair...
macaronikid.com
Top 10 Events in Westminster: Dec 19 - 25
You can check out our full event calendar HERE, but the list below are our Top 10 picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Carroll County this week. Don't miss out on all the fun, and please be sure to let them know you saw it in Macaroni Kid Westminster-Carroll!
macaronikid.com
The Mitten Craft with the Chestermere Playschool
In our classroom, we love to find books that go with our monthly themes. Our December theme is Winter and Holidays. This week we read the book The Mitten by Jan Brett. This book has beautiful illustrations with special details that the kids love to search for. During craft time we made a cutting, colouring, and glueing craft. There are many benefits to allowing young children to practice cutting with scissors; for example hand strengthening, visual-motor skills (eye-hand coordination), and bilateral (two-handed) coordination skills.
Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For
They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
macaronikid.com
Christmas tree charcuterie board!
My Polish grandmother used to make a very elaborate twelve-course meal for Christmas Eve every year. All the aunts and uncles would gather around the table for a very special dinner before heading out to church. Things are a little different now because we moved away from extended family, so our Chritmas Eves are spent with just the 6 of us. I tried carrying on my grandmother's tradition of a fancy Christmas Eve dinner but found it difficult due to our 5pm church service time. My kids are hungry before church, and it is too late for us to do a big sit-down meal after service. Enter....Christmas tree charcuterie board!
Food Beast
In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners
We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Comments / 0