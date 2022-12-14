ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident

(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored. The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
kmrskkok.com

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM THURSDAY

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but. will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7. inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Thursday...
CHANHASSEN, MN
boreal.org

Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm

Tens of thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Snow slows the travel scene, especially early Thursday

Snow pushes in overnight over southern Minnesota. With time, eventually Iowa will get in on the action later on Thursday. With snow falling, expect road conditions to be a bit worse, especially early on Thursday when the intensity of the snow will be greatest. The travel scene will be a...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Snow System Packing Snow and Ice Moving into Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A storm system packing snow, ice and rain has arrived in Minnesota and is moving from the southwest to the northeast. Light snow, rain and mixed precipitation began falling Tuesday morning in the southwest and parts of western Minnesota. “The other story is actually going...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
MINNESOTA STATE

