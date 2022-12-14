Read full article on original website
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
FOX 21 Online
Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored. The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Winter storm warning continues Thursday as snow impacts Twin Cities and surrounding areas
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Twin Cities. WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas expects up to seven inches of snow to fall particularly in the north metro creating tricky roadways.
kmrskkok.com
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM THURSDAY
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but. will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7. inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Thursday...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Tens of thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
fox9.com
Wintry day brings heavy snow and power outages
A winter storm brought wet, heavy snow to many regions of Minnesota. FOX 9’s Rob Olson weighed a shovel of snow, which might be heavier than expected.
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
KAAL-TV
Snow slows the travel scene, especially early Thursday
Snow pushes in overnight over southern Minnesota. With time, eventually Iowa will get in on the action later on Thursday. With snow falling, expect road conditions to be a bit worse, especially early on Thursday when the intensity of the snow will be greatest. The travel scene will be a...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
lakesarearadio.net
Snow System Packing Snow and Ice Moving into Minnesota
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A storm system packing snow, ice and rain has arrived in Minnesota and is moving from the southwest to the northeast. Light snow, rain and mixed precipitation began falling Tuesday morning in the southwest and parts of western Minnesota. “The other story is actually going...
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota
The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
