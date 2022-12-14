Read full article on original website
Wintry day brings heavy snow and power outages
A winter storm brought wet, heavy snow to many regions of Minnesota. FOX 9’s Rob Olson weighed a shovel of snow, which might be heavier than expected.
Minnesota weather: A look at snow totals
FOX 9's Cody Matz takes a look at snow totals from this week's wintry weather. Finland saw the most, with nearly 30 inches of snow — and more is on the way. Then it's getting cold.
Twin Cities brace for snow over next couple of days
While other parts of the state have gotten hammered, the Twin Cities have made it through the week mostly unscathed by winter weather. However, that is going to change overnight.
Winter weather: North Shore tourism industry rejoicing
Residents in northern Minnesota could be without power for days as the area got more than a foot of snow. While the winter storm has caused headaches, the tourism industry in northeastern Minnesota is rejoicing as much of the economy relies on winter weather.
Minnesota weather: Roads slick as snow wraps up Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are slick spots on the roads Friday morning as light snow continues to fall across much of the region. Roads are listed as partially or completely covered in snow on MnDOT's website in the Twin Cities metro and beyond, which is causing issues early Friday for motorists. Several crashes and spin-outs have been reported across the metro area – similar to conditions Thursday morning.
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
Rain doesn't dampen excitement for The 1975 fans camped outside the Armory
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Outside The Armory in downtown Minneapolis, some hearty souls are braving the elements to see their favorite band. About 2 dozen fans are camping out to be the first in line to see The 1975 on Wednesday night, but they are also getting a front-row seat to some wet weather.
What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend: KDWB's E. White shares his ideas
KDWB's E. White joined FOX 9 Morning News to share ideas of things to do this weekend. From Lakes and Legends Handmade Holiday Market to the final weekend of Holidazzle, there's plenty going on this weekend in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night
(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
MNDOT crews monitoring wintry mix
Much of Minnesota faces a winter mix of wind, snow and sleet, making roadways slick. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the incoming storms, and acting accordingly.
Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect as snowy mix continues into Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday morning began with a wet, slushy mess for people in the Twin Cities, while those in northeastern Minnesota are getting 1-2 feet of snow. While the wintry mix will move out of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, there's a second phase of wintry weather in our future. Here's a timeline of what to expect from Wednesday morning into Friday.
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
The latest on Winter Storm that will impact the Twin Cities this week
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities Metro (purple color in the image above) that is in effect from Noon Tuesday through Noon on Wednesday for mixed precipitation with a light glaze of ice and up to 3.0 inches of snow possible for parts of the Metro. We will go into more detail about that below.
