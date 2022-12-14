ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Twin Cities brace for snow over next couple of days

While other parts of the state have gotten hammered, the Twin Cities have made it through the week mostly unscathed by winter weather. However, that is going to change overnight.
fox9.com

Winter weather: North Shore tourism industry rejoicing

Residents in northern Minnesota could be without power for days as the area got more than a foot of snow. While the winter storm has caused headaches, the tourism industry in northeastern Minnesota is rejoicing as much of the economy relies on winter weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Roads slick as snow wraps up Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are slick spots on the roads Friday morning as light snow continues to fall across much of the region. Roads are listed as partially or completely covered in snow on MnDOT's website in the Twin Cities metro and beyond, which is causing issues early Friday for motorists. Several crashes and spin-outs have been reported across the metro area – similar to conditions Thursday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

MNDOT crews monitoring wintry mix

Much of Minnesota faces a winter mix of wind, snow and sleet, making roadways slick. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the incoming storms, and acting accordingly.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect as snowy mix continues into Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday morning began with a wet, slushy mess for people in the Twin Cities, while those in northeastern Minnesota are getting 1-2 feet of snow. While the wintry mix will move out of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, there's a second phase of wintry weather in our future. Here's a timeline of what to expect from Wednesday morning into Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
