WATN Local Memphis

Christmas toy giveaways start today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
tri-statedefender.com

Chamber sets ‘winning’ tone for EV futures, DEI and Memphis Music

Ted Townsend, Greater Memphis Chamber’s new president and CEO, announced Tuesday (Dec. 13) that Ford has selected Memphis and West Tennessee for its two-year mobility innovation challenge starting in 2023. Ford is partnering with the Chamber, StartCo and other agencies to review options for connecting urban and rural communities...
WREG

Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
actionnews5.com

The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
WREG

Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
WREG

Memphis post offices seal collection boxes just before holidays

Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Postal Service MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some United States Postal Service locations are sealing up the blue collection boxes this holiday season. Those looking to avoid the crowds and unpredictable weather tend to opt for the blue postal boxes. But they aren’t available at a […]
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
