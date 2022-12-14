Read full article on original website
Getting social at the laundromat: How the South Memphis Alliance is bringing services to those in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis Alliance is trying new ways to reach people in need, by providing resources as folks do their chores. The group opened a laundromat and resource center called Social Suds Laundromat. While customers sit waiting for their clothes, they are also able to connect with a social service agency.
Christmas toy giveaways start today
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
actionnews5.com
A pandemic, tenant losses, and plunging value: How the Oak Court Mall tumbled into foreclosure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (MBJ) - Since the onset of COVID-19, loan servicer reports indicate the owners of Oak Court Mall have struggled to stay current for both of its loan payment schedules. The 51-unit mall started falling behind on payments in April 2020 — right after the pandemic began, according to...
localmemphis.com
My Town Miracles giving back to Memphis communities this Holiday season with memorial food drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Holiday Season is about giving, and one Mid-South organization is taking that to heart. The Fred L. Davis Memorial Food Drive started during the pandemic and is put on every month by the Christian nonprofit My Town Miracles. It happens behind the Orange Mound community center on the second Tuesday of the month.
tri-statedefender.com
Chamber sets ‘winning’ tone for EV futures, DEI and Memphis Music
Ted Townsend, Greater Memphis Chamber’s new president and CEO, announced Tuesday (Dec. 13) that Ford has selected Memphis and West Tennessee for its two-year mobility innovation challenge starting in 2023. Ford is partnering with the Chamber, StartCo and other agencies to review options for connecting urban and rural communities...
actionnews5.com
Faith community assists in helping children with essential needs after DCS scathing audit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faith-based communities in Memphis are being urged to become part of the solution after a scathing audit revealed the Department of Children’s Services has reached a crisis level, failing to investigate health and safety concerns among others. The Cathedral of Faith Church has been collaborating...
Well known candy shop opens new location in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sweet Noshings has their original location located on Overton Square in Midtown. They have been at that location for over four years. The current owners acquired the space from previous owners who actually started the business. The new shop is located at 541 Perkins Ext. It...
Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
actionnews5.com
The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
Community raises money for Fairley High School band after equipment is stolen and vandalized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All month long, we're celebrating Memphis. in December, it's all about gifts; both those given and shared. We stopped by Fairley High School where the spirit of giving came from perseverance, and keeps going. “Hard work pays off,” said Kayla Crawford, Fairley High School senior.
Memphis post offices seal collection boxes just before holidays
Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Postal Service MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some United States Postal Service locations are sealing up the blue collection boxes this holiday season. Those looking to avoid the crowds and unpredictable weather tend to opt for the blue postal boxes. But they aren’t available at a […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
How MLGW's new President & CEO plans to make things better for customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a new leader atop Memphis, Light, Gas & Water, and he's hitting the ground running. Doug McGowen took over this week as the utility's new President & CEO and spoke exclusively with ABC24 on his immediate and long-term goals. McGowen, who previously served as the...
Woman falsely claimed to own local homeless shelter, transferred property to herself, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after falsely claiming ownership of a local homeless shelter and transferring the property to herself. On Dec. 1, the director of Catholic Charities reported that Nakeshia Billington, 36, had filed a false Quit Claim Deed on two properties owned by the Missionaries of Charities.
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Man used fake funds to steal $69K Corvette from Memphis dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly using a fake wire transfer to steal a Corvette from a local dealership. On May 23, a store manager at Jim Keras Subaru filed a theft report with the Memphis Police Department. According to an affidavit, a man named Robert...
‘It’s just awful’: U.S. Postal Service to replace blue mailbox as customers complain of theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers can’t drop off holiday letters at an East Memphis mailbox because the slot is obstructed by tape. “It’s just awful,” said Betty Boysaw, a disabled customer. “I’m crippled.. now I have to get out of the car.”. Anyone can drop...
Store owner reacts to Memphis liquor store burglarized 6 times in 6 months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than two weeks, the owner of a Memphis liquor store has lost thousands of dollars because of smash-and-grab thieves. Surveillance video shows suspects robbing Gordin’s Liquor and Wine near I-240 and Lamar Avenue. And like so many other crimes like this, the thieves...
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
