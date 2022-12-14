ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lamar Wynn
2d ago

Parsons is delusional as all cowboys fans are, the Eagles run pass option had him on skates in the first meeting & he had a unsportsmanlike penalty called on him on Dallas goddart. Flyeaglesfly 💚🦅

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LehighValleyLive.com

Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL

UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History

Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission

Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Brother's Admission

Dak Prescott's brother Tad is fully in the Christmas spirit. Well, sort of. Tad Prescott informed his Twitter followers that he's looking forward to Christmas Eve, but not because of the impending arrival of Santa Claus. "Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am?" he asked. "It’s...
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game.  Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater.  The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.

