When will The Walk start vertical construction?

A Downtown Memphis Commission board has given the developers of The Walk, a massive planned development sprawling over 29 acres fronting Union Avenue in Downtown, another 18 months to start vertical construction for the first phase of the project.

Developer Dave Dlugolenski, one of the partners behind the project, said the continued wait to start vertical work ― demolition and some site work has been done ― was a desire to see some interest rate relief or other reversals of some of the economic headwinds that have been keeping the development in a holding pattern. (Read more in the story below from Corinne Kennedy.)

Meanwhile, a 71-acre development featuring almost 1,000 residential units is in the works near Shelby Farms Park.

Called Dwell at Shelby Farms, the plan ― an amended version of a previous plan ― calls for a mix of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes, which would have pedestrian access to the massive park and the Shelby Farms Greenline, Corinne reports here.

'A sweets paradise': Things just got a lot sweeter in East Memphis. Candy store Sweet Noshings has opened a second location at 541 Perkins Ext.

Whether you like sugary sweets, sour candies or chocolates, there are fun and tasty treats for every type of sweet tooth, Jennifer Chandler reports in this first look at the new shop.

Business news: The Greater Memphis Chamber and Ford will be partnering to bring the car company’s City:One mobility innovation competition to West Tennessee, providing funding to help explore community-developed ideas for how to solve regional transportation challenges, Corinne reports in this story.

A two-year challenge, Ford will provide grant funding and expert advice to people who come up with the best ideas on how to solve mobility challenges in West Tennessee.

More 2023 concert news: New Edition is bringing The Legacy Tour to Memphis in 2023 with artists Keith Sweat, Tank and the original members of Guy — Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, Dima Amro reports here. The show is set for March 12 at FedExForum, and tickets go on sale this week. (In case you missed it: This is the second big 2023 concert announcement this week. On Monday it was announced Janet Jackson will play FedExForum on April 29.)

