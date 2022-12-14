Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands across Hudson Valley
Heavy rain and gusty winds have knocked out power to thousands of Hudson Valley homes. Downed branches and trees have disrupted power lines heavily in Westchester and Sullivan counties.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Heavy snow/wintry mix expected in the Hudson Valley Thursday into Friday
A winter storm watch is in effect for Orange County Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for heavy snow and possible light ice accumulation. A winter storm warning is in effect for western Ulster and Sullivan counties starting at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday morning for heavy snow. Storm Watch Team...
STORM WATCH: Snow, sleet and rain continue across the Hudson Valley
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says there will be periods of snow, rain and sleet. He says the snow will end Friday night.
Orange County officials urge caution amid wintry conditions on the road
There were a few accidents reported, including one on I-84 that involved a truck and caused delays.
Firefighters: Stamford house fire sends one person to hospital
At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
Comments / 0