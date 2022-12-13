Read full article on original website
Tigers To Play For HBCU National Championship In Cricket Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA – Since leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium approximately one year ago, there was one goal for the 2022 Jackson State University football team. In the vision and foresight of JSU head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, if the Tigers dominated, the results would take care of themselves: SWAC East Title, SWAC Championship, HBCU National Championship, 13-0. Two of the aforementioned titles have been attained. In Saturday's Cricket Celebration Bowl vs. MEAC Champion North Carolina Central, the final goals can be achieved in the closing chapter of one of the most accomplished, electric, and impactful eras in Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU football history.
JSU Rounds Out Non-Conference Road Slate at WSU
PULLMAN, Wash.| The Jackson State women's basketball team is on the road again as they prepare to compete at Washington State on Saturday. Tip-off against the Cougars is set for 3 p.m. CT. Jackson State (2-6) is coming off its home opener, which was played at the Mississippi Coliseum Wednesday...
Shedeur, Miller Jr., Coach Prime Earn BOXTOROW HBCU National Honors
Jackson State football took home three major national honors on the BOXTOROW HBCU All-American Team. QB Shedeur Sanders was named National Offensive Player of the Year, LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named National Defensive Player of the Year, and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was named National Coach of the Year.
Young hits seven three-pointers in Jackson State's 69-59 loss to Mississippi State
JACKSON, MS --Coltie Young made seven 3-pointers and totaled 23 points, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-59 at Mississippi Coliseum Wednesday. The Tigers (1-9) had two players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 23 points. Romelle Mansel added 11...
Martino Tabbed SWAC Women's Basketball Impact Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has tabbed Jackson State's Liz Martino SWAC Women's Basketball Impact Player of the Week for her outstanding performance during the past week of competition. Martino posted a career-high 22 points at Missouri Saturday. Alabama State's Ayana Emmanuel was also named Player of the Week.
Boler Scores High 24 Points as Jackson State Drops Home Opener
JACKSON, Miss.| Junior guard, Ti'Ian Boler scored a season-high 24 points as the Jackson State women's basketball team hosted Texas in its home opener Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers fell 75-58 to the Longhorns at the Mississippi Coliseum. Ti'lan Boler led the JSU with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jariyah Covington...
