theburgnews.com
Applications for new Harrisburg City Council member to open in January
Community members will soon have a chance to toss their hat into the ring for a spot in Harrisburg government. City Council announced on Tuesday that, in the new year, they would begin the search for a new council member to fill a soon-to-be vacant seventh seat. Council member Dave...
Harrisburg police receives more than $3M in grants for new tech, officer support.
Doorbell and porch cameras, license plate readers, laser scanners and gunshot-detecting technology are on the way to Harrisburg after city police received more than $3.3 in grant money, officials announced Thursday. The grants were from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which got the money as a part of...
WGAL
Harrisburg Bureau of Police receives more than $3 million in state grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has received a pair of grants from the state that it says will increase safety for city residents. The hope is the grants – totaling more than $3.3 million – will help reduce crime and gun violence in the city.
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners expected to approve budget without property tax increase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Dauphin County Commissioners are expected to complete a budget that will not include a property tax increase. If property taxes are not increased, it will be the 18th year in a row without an increase. The commissioners said creating...
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
Harrisburg school district leaning toward hiring own officers instead of using city cops
Harrisburg School District’s administration on Tuesday endorsed the idea of putting police officers back in city schools for the first time in over a decade, a move that had been previously met with skepticism from the district and the community. The concept, discussed at a public forum Tuesday evening,...
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg University has 2 developments opening in the city next month
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will open two new facilities next month in the heart of Harrisburg that promise to attract both jobs and residents to the city, according to President Eric Darr. One of the buildings is the university’s more than $100 million Science Education Center at 222...
Activists hold townhall on upcoming Lancaster County Jail
LANCASTER, Pa. — Prison design is on the minds of activists ahead of a Lancaster County Prison Board meeting. On Wednesday, dozens of residents gathered for a town hall to discuss proposals for the new county jail. “We know there’s a need for a new facility because the old...
Harrisburg School District, parents discuss hiring school police officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Due to an uptick in violence, the Harrisburg School District (HSD) is discussing bringing police to their schools. In a forum held yesterday, parents and members of the community talked about the benefits and their concerns of having police officers throughout the district. “Students here need...
WGAL
Adams County company fined $230K for pollution law violations
PEACH GLEN, Pa. — An Adams County company will pay a $230,000 penalty to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Wednesday. According to the settlement, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. exceeded permit limits on nitrogen, phosphorus and other pollutants in the discharge of...
Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center
Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
Harrisburg doctor led school desegregation fight 70 years ago | Column
He was a doctor, but he didn’t just mend bodies. He also sought to change minds. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
abc27.com
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
WGAL
PennDOT lifts most speed limit restrictions for some south-central Pennsylvania roads
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT has lifted most speed limit restrictions on south-central Pennsylvania roads. The 45 mph limits are no longer in effect in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York counties. However, the 45 mph speed limit restriction and Tier 1 vehicle restrictions remain in place for...
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania has two self-proclaimed House majority leaders. So what now?
The House of Representatives leadership situation at the Capitol in Harrisburg is becoming increasingly awkward. On Monday afternoon, credentialed members of the press were invited to the Capitol for a swearing in for state Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). The event took place less than a week after state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) held a similar ceremony to declare herself the House majority leader in Pennsylvania.
lebtown.com
Owners say Lebanon Catholic, Northwest Elementary projects slowly moving ahead
Highly-touted redevelopment projects at a pair of closed Lebanon school buildings are still in their early stages and slowly moving forward, according to their owners. Former Lebanon Catholic property awaiting resolution of zoning issues. In May 2022, Destiny Builders and Management of Columbia, Lancaster County, bought the former Lebanon Catholic...
Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
