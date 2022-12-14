ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Harrisburg University has 2 developments opening in the city next month

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will open two new facilities next month in the heart of Harrisburg that promise to attract both jobs and residents to the city, according to President Eric Darr. One of the buildings is the university’s more than $100 million Science Education Center at 222...
WGAL

Adams County company fined $230K for pollution law violations

PEACH GLEN, Pa. — An Adams County company will pay a $230,000 penalty to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Wednesday. According to the settlement, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. exceeded permit limits on nitrogen, phosphorus and other pollutants in the discharge of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center

Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania has two self-proclaimed House majority leaders. So what now?

The House of Representatives leadership situation at the Capitol in Harrisburg is becoming increasingly awkward. On Monday afternoon, credentialed members of the press were invited to the Capitol for a swearing in for state Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). The event took place less than a week after state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) held a similar ceremony to declare herself the House majority leader in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Owners say Lebanon Catholic, Northwest Elementary projects slowly moving ahead

Highly-touted redevelopment projects at a pair of closed Lebanon school buildings are still in their early stages and slowly moving forward, according to their owners. Former Lebanon Catholic property awaiting resolution of zoning issues. In May 2022, Destiny Builders and Management of Columbia, Lancaster County, bought the former Lebanon Catholic...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy