Related
CBS Detroit

How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year. On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day. This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks...
Delish

Starbucks' Holiday Cups Are More Luxe Than Ever This Year

Every year, Starbucks fans patiently count down the days until the release of the coffee chain's holiday drinks. But just as exciting as Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Lattes and Peppermint Mochas is Starbucks' lineup of holiday cups. The most recent collection of cups provides something for just about everyone. There's bling, jewels, and even lace!
People

McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal

The offer is available through McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun. As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is...
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Mashed

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Motley Fool

Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later

Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Mashed

DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery

If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
TheStreet

IHOP and General Mills Bring a Breakfast Surprise to Shelves

People say that the 1950s and 60s was the golden age of breakfast cereals. Big names in the breakfast world Kellogg's (K) - Get Free Report and General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report were releasing most of delicious, brightly-colored kids cereals that we know and love today. Trix, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, Cocoa Puffs -- these sweet, sugary breakfast cereals all came to shelves around the mid-20th century and have stuck around till the modern day.
Mic

75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give

When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
Mashed

Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies

For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
Mashed

You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix

Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
