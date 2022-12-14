Read full article on original website
Related
50 jobs heading for Freestone County
50 jobs heading for Freestone County Roxanne Thompson Wed, 12/14/2022 - 21:33 Image Freestone Economic Development Corporation President David Fowler tells the Freestone County Commissioners Court about a company called Hoover Treated Wood Products, which is requesting a tax abatement upon opening a facility at the Industrial Park in Fairfield. Photo by Roxanne Thompson /The Fairfield -Recorder ...
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County vineyard owner Grider on trial in Jan. 6 case
McLennan County business owner Christopher Grider has not made a plea agreement on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, notwithstanding a guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts that opened his federal trial Monday. Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards...
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman who state and local investigators say conspired with at least four others to smuggle illegal contraband into the McLennan County Jail through the pages of drug-soaked puzzle books and Bible study pamphlets was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn...
Limestone County Commissioners approve budget transfer requests, table road closure
Limestone County Commissioners Court approved service agreements, board member nominees and budgettransfer requests during its Dec. 13 meeting. At the top of the meeting, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew gave a monthly operating report. “For the month, we arrested 36 and released 62. We had 60 manhours of transport, approximately 2,000 miles, and it cost us about $5,000. We collected about $900 in fees,” Agnew said. “This morning, we have five jailor openings and four patrols.” Commissioners left the county burn ban off. The next agenda item concerns closing LCR 383. This item was tabled for a third time after commissioners and landowners...
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
KWTX
Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
Temple nurse sues Dept. of Veteran Affairs over abortion procedures
Temple (FOX 44) — A Temple nurse has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs and his department because of an order to provide abortion services. She has also requested a preliminary injunction under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to prevent the VA from requiring her to perform those services. The […]
KBTX.com
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons
LYONS, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a crash Thursday night in Burleson County. It happened on State Highway 36 near FM 60. Troopers say at approximately 6:15 p.m. a 2016 Chevrolet pickup failed to yield the right of way turning left onto 36 from FM 60 to an 18-wheeler and was t-boned.
KBTX.com
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
KWTX
‘It just hurts’: Daughter frustrated Temple cemetery has yet to place memorial marker for veteran father who died a year ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville woman is frustrated a cemetery in Temple has not yet installed the gravesite memorial marker for her veteran father, who died a year ago. Tammy Belk says her dad, Thomas Pope, was more than just a father and a friend, but also a hero who fought in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He died at the age of 90 after a battle with dementia.
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
fox44news.com
Missing endangered teen found
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has said that 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave has been found. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Bryan Police Department need your help to find a girl listed as missing and endangered. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0