Read full article on original website
Related
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.” Mayor Franziska Giffey said the tank had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.
livingetc.com
The 10 best minimalist interior designer accounts to follow to inspire a less cluttered home
Minimalist interior designer means so much more than a stark, white room these days. A resurgence in the style has meant that 'minimalism' has become an umbrella term, with offshoots and tangents that bring new energy to the movement, yet still belong in the minimalist discipline. From soft minimalists that...
Apple Insider
IKEA and Sonos launch new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — IKEA and Sonos have partnered to launch SYMFONISK, a combination of floor lamp and speaker that blends into a living space. The two companies first launched a SYMFONISK lamp speaker in 2019, and the...
yankodesign.com
Frunchroom is a delightful furniture collection that looks like part of a dollhouse
Furniture is mostly seen as functional objects rather than just for show. After all, you sit on them or place items on them, and they feel like a waste of space if they remain unused for long periods of time. At the same time, however, furniture has always served a decorative purpose, which is why many antique pieces have ornate engravings or designs. Furniture has the ability to create a specific mood or atmosphere in a room. Even an interior filled with minimalist tables and chairs exudes a sense of cleanliness and tidiness. Others, however, prefer a livelier ambiance, especially in a living room, and this furniture collection definitely brings a whimsical spirit that feels like it came straight out of a dollhouse.
This Luxe, Pininfarina-Designed Train Will Take You Through Switzerland’s Breathtaking Landscapes
Imagine exploring Switzerland’s beautiful, snow-covered landscapes from the comfort of a luxury train. Well, the Montreux Oberland Bernese (MOB) Railway Company is about to make that dream a reality. The Swiss outfit is launching a lavish locomotive that will take travelers to the breathtaking destinations of Montreux, Gstaad and Interlaken. The Goldenpass Express train, which first debuted in 2020, has been completely redesigned by Pininfarina. The Italian design firm creates in all different fields, but is best known for producing bonkers hypercars. The all-electric Battista, for example, is currently the world’s fastest street-legal vehicle. The new train, which will begin the new...
hypebeast.com
Damien Hirst's Sculptures Peek Through the Clouds at Bacchanalia London
British artist Damien Hirst is taking over London restaurant Bacchanalia by injecting his otherworldly sculptures into its elegant layout designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair opened its doors on December 1 and boasts a broad interior space designed with mystical energy. This is communicated through...
SFGate
Non-English-Language Performances For Your Consideration, If Not the Academy’s
Often, when embarking on the recent Variety tradition that is this feature — designed to highlight some of the year’s best yet least-Oscar-likely performances — one particular turn will emerge as the poster child. A performance that, for many reasons, really ought to have a shot at Oscar but, being in a language other than English, has little chance. This year, that slot goes to Vicky Krieps who, in Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage,” does not so much play Empress Elisabeth of Austria (a role previously defined by Romy Schneider in the saccharine “Sissi” trilogy) as entirely reimagine and reclaim her.
hypebeast.com
Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade
Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
yankodesign.com
This off-grid A-frame cabin in New Zealand is inspired by traditional Maori huts and the local coastal landscape
RTA Studio built a rustic A-frame cabin called the Dune Dormer on the beautiful Great Barrier Island in New Zealand. The cabin is heavily influenced by the traditional Pacific huts, and this is quite evident in the form it takes of a subtle gable roof hut, which creates a minimal impact on its surrounding landscape. Mimicking the traditional Maori huts, the Dune Dormer’s silhouette reminds you of a harbor standing upright on a dune, helping seafaring owners reach home.
Atlas Obscura
The Twisty History of Montreal’s Outdoor Staircases
When it comes to weather, winters in Montreal, Canada, are often brutal. By December, temperatures plummet below freezing and snow falls regularly. Streets frost over, while dagger-like icicles form along railings and rooftops. Although sidewalks can be slippery, there’s one type of local attribute that’s considered particularly precarious during winter months.
Comments / 0