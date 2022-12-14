Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers
He'll be right back in Los Angeles next season, but in a different jersey.
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent
Will the Dodgers make a move after all?
Dodgers News: LA Brings Back Reliever from 2020 World Series Team
Former Dodgers reliever Adam Kolarek has rejoined the team on a minor-league deal after two subpar seasons with Oakland.
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Dodgers News: MLB Writer Expects Justin Turner to Remain With LA
He doesn't see him leaving despite the Dodgers declining his option this offseason.
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics Make Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yonny Hernandez in exchange for cash from the Oakland Athletics, the Dodgers' official Twitter account announced Thursday afternoon.
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
Key Piece of Dodgers Trade for Mookie Betts DFAd by Red Sox
The Dodgers trade for Mookie Betts keeps looking better.
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract. After adding Correa, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Yankees, Carlos Rodón Agree To 6-Year Deal
After two straight All-Star seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodón is joining a loaded New York Yankees rotation.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
San Francisco Giants in Contract Talks with Dansby Swanson (REPORT)
The San Francisco Giants have been in contact with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson about a potential contract, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0