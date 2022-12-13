ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Aldi Is Sneaking $500 Gift Cards Into Curbside Grocery Orders Right Now

You could be in for a treat this holiday season with Aldi. The popular German discount grocery chain is giving away free gift cards valued between $25 and $500 in some of its curbside grocery orders. The gift cards will come attached to a cheerful holiday gnome, and will be snuck into lucky grocery orders at select Aldi locations across the country.
KLFY.com

Best gifts for people who are always cold

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "“ the lovable traits of that friend or relative who’s always cold. They’re probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don’t hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.
Rolling Stone

Gift Guide: The Best White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Take Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are in full swing, but there are only a few weeks left to get the right present for everyone your list. Whether you’re shopping for gifts under $100 or ideas for him, there’s no shortage of presents you can pick up online right now. But if you’re participating in a White Elephant gift exchange this year, we found a few of the best gift ideas that are versatile enough for everyone in your group this season. So...
GW Hatchet

Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list

Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
Us Weekly

Calling All Foodies! Treat Yourself to the Tastiest Gift Baskets for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. ‘Tis the season to devour all the delicious sweets in sight. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire! Candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Marshmallows for toasting! Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie, but for now, we’ve got even […]
SheKnows

The Christmas Wrapping Paper Organizer Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’ Is on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Break out the Mariah Carey — the most wonderful time of year is upon us. If you’re a fan of the gift-giving season, then you’ve been waiting all year to bust out the wrapping paper and ribbon and get the festivities started. And if you’re anything like us, those very supplies have been hastily hidden in a box somewhere that you may or may not find before mid-December, which also means you may or may not restock on items you...
Us Weekly

This Atmospheric Moon Lamp Is the Perfect Home Gift for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Still sorting out your holiday shopping list? Whether you haven’t made any purchases yet, realized you forgot someone or have been wondering what to buy your Secret Santa pick, the gift you’re looking for is probably waiting for […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy