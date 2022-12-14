Effective: 2022-12-15 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Marathon WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS MORNING .Snow, heavy at times, is expected from the Fox Valley north and west this morning. Further east, precipitation will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow during the morning hours. Travel is expected to be hazardous for the morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO