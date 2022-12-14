Effective: 2022-12-16 13:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach Blizzard Winding Down .The strong winds will continue to gradually diminish this afternoon with areas of light snow also coming to an end over eastern parts of western South Dakota. Blowing snow will continue to reduce the visibility until late afternoon, but it will not be as bad as it has been. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO