weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 13:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 13:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach Blizzard Winding Down .The strong winds will continue to gradually diminish this afternoon with areas of light snow also coming to an end over eastern parts of western South Dakota. Blowing snow will continue to reduce the visibility until late afternoon, but it will not be as bad as it has been. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 13:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
