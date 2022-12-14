Effective: 2022-12-16 15:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, the latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. In South Dakota, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO