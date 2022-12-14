CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of new amazing #MollysKids this week… honored to introduce us now to Jaxxon Ray Byrd, from Hickory. This 3-week-old was born Nov. 25 with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis. It affects roughly seven babies in every 300,000 at birth and at its essence, doesn’t allow a baby to sweat normally. Instead, his body loses electrolytes and fluids. It leads to dry, itchy skin that appears scaly, rough, red and is generally painful.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO