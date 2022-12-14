ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

WBTV

11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a child out of Cornelius who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday. The parents of the child, identified as 11-year-old...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Video shows that the crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

#MollysKids: Baby Jaxxon Byrd. Three weeks old and already fighting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of new amazing #MollysKids this week… honored to introduce us now to Jaxxon Ray Byrd, from Hickory. This 3-week-old was born Nov. 25 with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis. It affects roughly seven babies in every 300,000 at birth and at its essence, doesn’t allow a baby to sweat normally. Instead, his body loses electrolytes and fluids. It leads to dry, itchy skin that appears scaly, rough, red and is generally painful.
HICKORY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an update from the mall, one of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in care with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Fire Department: Early morning blaze intentionally started

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning house fire in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Department announced. The department took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying a fire off the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive was set on purpose shortly before 12:30 a.m. Crews said the fire was extinguished...
CHARLOTTE, NC

