Colfax, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Colfax.
The Upper Columbia Academy basketball team will have a game with Colfax High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
Upper Columbia Academy
Colfax High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Upper Columbia Academy basketball team will have a game with Colfax High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.
Upper Columbia Academy
Colfax High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0