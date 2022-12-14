Read full article on original website
Paul Smith
2d ago
Sounds good. For how long, until spring? It will get so better? No, these people will continue to be a pestilence next winter.
Spokane mayor says shelter beds ready, homeless campers need to come out of the cold
(The Center Square) – One year ago, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, the city council majority was upset about not having enough shelter space to get homeless people out of frigid winter weather. She wondered why, with great strides have been made to provide more than 1,000 shelter beds, the same councilors now seem to be fighting to keep residents of Camp Hope outdoors for an indefinite period of time.
Fun holiday events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, the holiday event list continues across Spokane. Freezing fog and cold before-wild weather is on the forecast this weekend. There are a lot of variables that could cause a swing in temperatures on the high or low side of 5-10 degrees in the days ahead. Then, early next week could either be snowy and mild or dry and bitter cold.
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren’t showing up ahead of holidays
SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. “It tells you when it gets to the post office so they made it to the post office and then it says out to the delivery but the mailman never shows up,” William Roberts said. Roberts lives in Spokane Valley, he hasn’t seen his mail for weeks. “Some of my packages are now four weeks overdue,” he said. “I know I’m not the only one I talk to several people in line, down there and they all said the same thing they’re not getting their mail they’re not getting their packages that they’ve been waiting on.” “It just hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened at all,” Denise White said. White lives in north Spokane. She hasn’t had mail since last Friday. “It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’re waiting on a referral from my son’s school. We have Christmas cards, a couple of bills that we’re waiting to get.” Last year USPS saw more than 13.2 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season alone. Boasting an average delivery time of fewer than 3 days. But this year, while demand is at an all-time high, staffing levels are hitting an all-time low. In fact, to avoid a repeat of record delivery delays during the pandemic, USPS is looking to fill 20,000 jobs, dozens in Washington. Despite the known shortage, a USPS spokesperson, said they’ve already handled 7 billion pieces of mail since thanksgiving averaging 2.5 days so far. And if your home was skipped one day, you’ll become a priority the next. But Spokane neighbors worry, that won’t happen, and the holiday spirit will feel the brunt of the disruptions. “Frustrated. All of the presents I ordered are for my grandkids, I can go out and buy other presents for them, which I may end up having to do, but I shouldn’t have to,” Roberts said. “When I’ve ordered these, I expect them to be there. I don’t want it to ruin their Christmas, I won’t allow it to. But somethings got to change.”
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal rejected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planning and Economic Development rejected the application for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on 29th and Regal on the South Hill on Nov. 29. In the letter to 4G Development & Consulting, Inc., the development company that submitted the application for the South Hill Chick-fil-A, the planning and development department said the application proposed nearly 100 more parking spaces than can fit in the desired location.
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries to area food banks amidst shortage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest in Spokane has suspended food deliveries for 80 partners in the region. Just like food banks across the nation, Second Harvest is suffering through a food shortage. Eric Williams, the community partnerships director, says that donations have gone down as food prices go up.
Medication arriving late amidst mail delays in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mail deliveries continue to be backlogged as we head deeper into the holiday season. “We go five to six days without getting mail,” said Pam Marlow, a 31-year resident of Spokane Valley. “I’m on my sixth day right now of not getting mail.” Bills, paychecks, and medication are arriving late to many residents in Spokane Valley....
72 local recipes featured in The Spokane Cookbook
SPOKANE, Wash. — Chefs, farmers and foodies throughout Spokane poured their hearts and stomachs into a book worth knowing about, The Spokane Cookbook. After working on the project for many months, the crafted cookbook was created by local photographer, Ari Nordhagen. The hardcover contains 72 recipes, breathtaking photographs and...
New flashing beacons outside Winton Elementary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Perhaps no one appreciates the new rapid flashing beacons outside Winton Elementary School more than Jennifer Stilkey and Adelle Bondurant, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The two crossing guards take it upon themselves to be sure students are safe when vehicles are around. "This will...
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
Madison Ranch approved for development
HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
My Spokane 311 and The City of Spokane's website currently down
SPOKANE, Wash. - 311 along with The City of Spokane's website are back up and running. Last Updated: Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. The City of Spokane's website is currently down along with My Spokane 311. According to The City of Spokane's Twitter, they are working hard to get their...
Local nonprofit asks for help finding new building as rent becomes unaffordable
SPOKANE, Wash. — Project id, a local nonprofit, is scrambling to find a new building. Their lease ends in a month, and the landlord is increasing the rent for renewal. For Alice Johnson, Project Id is like home. “I like that they’re supportive of my art, and that I can socialize with like minds,” she said. Project id moved into...
I Saw You
OUTSTANDING SERVICE FROM USPS: Riverside Station Spokane, U.S. post office customer service window, postal clerk Alex always has a beautiful smile for customers. She is outstanding in her professionalism, friendliness and patience, going the extra mile in serving, helping and answering questions. She is an outstanding representative of our Postal Service. Thank you, Alex, and have a very Merry Christmas and New Year!
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Sandpoint Carousel of Smiles restoration project in progress
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint’s “ponies” may be close to having a home of their own, reports our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. With the help and work of the community, Reno and Clay Hutchinson told the Sandpoint City Council that their Carousel of Smiles has made significant progress over the past few years and could be completed in a few years.
'Friendly but spirited competition': Gonzaga Prep wins nationwide food drive contest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Preparatory School is rather experienced when it comes to its annual food drive for Thanksgiving. However, this year the high school participated in a "friendly but spirited competition" against 17 other Jesuit schools and won. Winning the Great Ignatian Challenge, G-Prep collected 127,131 pounds of...
Washington couple traveling with deceased child charged with homicide
A couple from Washington who traveled to South Dakota with a deceased child have been arrested on a no-bond arrest warrant for homicide by abuse from Spokane, Washington. On Wednesday, the Mitchell Police Department was notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. Through the investigation, it was learned that 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend 33-year-old Mandie Miller had traveled from Airway Heights, Washington to Mitchell with the body of Miller’s deceased 8-year-old adoptive daughter. Officers from the Mitchell Police Department were able to locate Kurmoyarov and Miller at a residence in Mitchell with a U-Haul tow behind trailer that they stated contained a coffin with Miller’s juvenile daughter’s body. During an interview with Kurmoyarov, he stated that the juvenile had died in Airway Heights a little before Halloween. Miller told investigators that her daughter died on September 10.
Salvation Army needs bell-ringers, week after one was attacked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Salvation Army relies on red kettles and bell ringers to bring in donations. But on top of a worker shortage, one bell-ringer was attacked and stolen from Thursday, making the position even harder to fill. “One of our bellringers, he went to use the restroom...
River's Edge Apartments gets approval to build new units in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — River’s Edge Apartments came before the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday with three requests and came away with a clean sweep, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. Key points for the commission were that the North Idaho Centennial Trail would...
