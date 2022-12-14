Aztec, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Over the course of 2022, the real estate market has seen some of the starkest effects of change in our monetary policy. With interest rates up and prices maintaining at record levels, it seems that the local market may finally be beginning to see cracks in the surface of the fast paced free-wheeling buyer demand. Winter has come, and the seasonal slowdown coupled with uncertainty is leading some buyers to pause the search while others persistently search out the right deal. What’s to happen in 2023? Watch this month’s episode of The Durango Real Estate Update to make your predictions. By Dan Korman. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties, LLC

DURANGO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO