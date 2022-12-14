ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
Utah has lots of extra cash even after accounting for inflation, tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers will have more than $1.2 billion in additional money to play with during the upcoming legislative session – even after setting aside billions for infrastructure projects, tax cuts, and inflation cost increases. That number was revealed during the state’s Executive Appropriations...
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
SANDY, UT

