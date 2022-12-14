Luzerne County Board of Elections member speaks out

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week, Luzerne County Council postponed a vote to remove a county election board member, without naming who they are.

Tuesday night, that board member came forward and spoke publicly about the situation during a county council meeting.

County council members have still not officially said what the election board member in question allegedly did to call for her removal, and did not comment on the situation.

More than a dozen residents attended the council meeting at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

During public comment, Board of Elections Member Alyssa Fusaro took to the podium and addressed council.

She said she received a copy of a county law office investigation report outlining claims against her of an incident that allegedly happened the day after the November 8 Election.

Fusaro responded to the report, denying allegations of using a “racial slur” and profanity while in the Bureau of Elections office.

“I am a kind and loving individual that respects and loves everyone, no matter who you are or the color of your skin. I hope that you will see through this disgusting attack on my character,” said Fusaro.

The report has not been officially released to the public but information has been published in several local print media outlets.

Last week, council member Brian Thornton said county council should conduct a thorough investigation of its own, but it’s unclear whether or not that will happen.

