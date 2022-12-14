ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Adam Sandler’s Teen Daughters Wrote His Hilarious, F-Bomb Filled Acceptance Speech at 2022 Gotham Awards … Or Did They?

Adam Sandler is not the only comedian in his household. The actor claims he didn’t have time to write a speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he won a Performance Tribute Award, so his two daughters wrote one for him. Sandler began, “I’ve been too busy to write a speech. So I told my daughter, Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, ‘I didn’t write a speech’ and they said phrases like ‘rude’ and ‘you’re mean’.” The Emmy winner continued to say that his daughters asked, “Can we write your speech, daddy?” He joked, “I said, ‘Absolutely, it’d be nice to see...
Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”

Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer on 'SNL' for Dramatized Sitcom Reimagining 'Kenan...
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Adam Sandler recalls threatening to quit Airheads if Brendan Fraser wasn't cast

Adam Sandler raised some rock & roll hell to get Brendan Fraser cast in Airheads. Sandler joked that he discovered a young Fraser and stole him from Pauly Shore, following the latter's turn as a caveman introduced to modern life by two high school outcasts (played by Shore and Sean Astin) in the 1992 comedy Encino Man. "I was like, this guy shouldn't just be a caveman — he should be in a band," Sandler recalled to Fraser in Variety's Actors on Actors.
What Happened to Beverly D’Angelo? Where the ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Star Is Now

Golden Globe nominee Beverly D’Angelo became a familiar face around Christmastime thanks to her role as Ellen Griswold in 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. She appeared in multiple films throughout the franchise before undergoing a huge change in her personal life in 2001. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the holiday film maven.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Kirstie Alley, Two-time Emmy Winner, Dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?’ On Netflix, A Comedian Yearning For The Good Ol’ Days Of The Rat Pack

Sebastian Maniscalco went for a retro Rat Pack vibe for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, filming in Las Vegas at the Wynn resort and casino and sporting a tux for the occasion. Would his material for this hour follow suit, so to speak? SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: IS IT ME?: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Peter Segal (Tommy Boy, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard) directs Maniscalco in this more intimate Vegas showroom setting, as the comedian’s star and profile has continued to rise, taking his comedy tours to arenas, and elevating him from supporting (The Irishman, Green Book) to starring roles...
